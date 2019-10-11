Home Time Off

Loose Ends 10/11: Debunking the myths of higher education

Submitted Content -
By Pam Hersh Dr. Kate Foster on Sept. 5, took on a role that went beyond her demanding job as president of New Jersey’s renowned public higher education institution - The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), located in Ewing Township. She...
On the Scene 10/11: An experience like no other

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
A four-day convention set during the first weekend in October has graced the Javits Center in Manhattan for the last 14 years. Thousands of people crowd into the convention center, all dressed as some form of pop culture character –...
PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW MURPHY

Princeton’s Eryn LeCroy stars in Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
Floating across the stage on a gondola-like boat, surrounded by candlelight in a labyrinth underneath the Paris Opéra House, Christine Daaé has just been convinced to follow the illustrious Phantom as he leads them across a lake back to...
Photo courtesy of Liz Lauren

McCarter Theatre Center brings ‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’ to life

Submitted Content -
Direct from its acclaimed world-premiere run in Chicago, Lookingglass Theatre Company returns to McCarter with a galvanic adaptation of Shelley’s undying story, running from Oct. 15 through Nov. 3. An eerie evening of ghost stories crackles to life as Mary...
Princeton Folk Music Society spotlights Beppe Gambetta’s return

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer -
After more than 30 years, acoustic guitarist Beppe Gambetta is returning to the Princeton Folk Music Society to perform his blend of folk music. Born in Italy, Gambetta has been playing acoustic guitar and singing for close to 40 years. Throughout...
On the Scene 10/4: ‘This Is …’ new?

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
During the final week of August, “This Is Us,” the Emmy Award-winning NBC series, announced it would have a surprise for fans on Saturday, Aug. 31, as a way to celebrate the birthdays of the main characters of the...
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Loose Ends 10/4: Becoming a hopeaholic

Submitted Content -
By Pam Hersh At 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, I was melting down. Our democracy was being subverted. World temperatures were rising, literally as quickly as I was melting figuratively. In addition to my angst over climate change, I was feeling...
On the Scene 9/27: The Aftermath

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
As we move past the Emmy Awards and begin this year’s newest television season, I would like to take a moment and recognize the accuracy of the predictions made between my colleague, Joanne Thornborough, and I from over the...
Submitted Photo

Loose Ends 9/27: Keeping the Roberts legacy ‘alive and strong’

Submitted Content -
Her obituaries in "The Washington Post," "The New York Times," and on every major television network depicted Cokie Roberts as a brilliant, thoughtful, perseverant world-renowned journalist with an unflinching commitment to humanitarian principles. Corinne, aka Cokie, Boggs Roberts died from complications of...
‘Cyrano’ opens Two River Theater’s 2019-20 season

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
Opening its 2019-20 season, the Two River Theater in Red Bank will feature “Cyrano” from co-writers Jason O’Connell and Brenda Withers through Oct. 13. Adapted from French poet Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac,” Writhers co-wrote the production with O’Connell, who...
Schoor uses precision of former career as engineer in ‘Trianglism’ paintings

KELLY GIULIANO, Staff Writer -
Asbury Park resident Howard Schoor, a retired engineer who founded the firm Schoor DePalma Inc., has created a new persona as a “trianglist.” The term, which was introduced by Schoor, defines a trianglist as an artist who uses triangles as...
Mother Nature storm led teenage entrepreneur to create ‘Mother Nature’s Beauty’

KELLY GIULIANO, Staff Writer -
Mother Nature storm led teenage entrepreneur to create 'Mother Nature's Beauty' When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That was 17-year-old Phoebe Allen’s mindset when she was young. As a child, Phoebe planned elaborate lemonade stands outside of her home in...
On the Scene 9/20: Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable’ is just that

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
“Unbelievable,” an eight-episode limited series from Netflix, debuted on the streaming service last week. Following the true story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning article from T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, the series focuses on the story of Marie (Kaitlyn Dever),...
Princeton Ballet School offers open enrollment

Submitted Content -
Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet, offers a variety of dance classes through its open enrollment program at its Princeton, Cranbury and New Brunswick studio locations. Students age 13 and older can choose from beginner, intermediate...
Princeton resident to debut film at New Jersey International Film Festival

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
Princeton resident Danielle Eliska Lyle will premiere her new short film, “Shield,” at the New Jersey International Film Festival at Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Oct. 13. An 18-minute film, “Shield” is about a foster child who overcomes an...
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Loose Ends 9/20: Counting the numbers: 2020 Census lingering

Submitted Content -
By Pam Hersh My five-year-old grandson Sam Solomon with a degree in preschool and the 67-year-old Princeton University Sociology and Public Affairs Professor Doug Massey with degrees and honors too numerous to count are both focused on counting. Sam’s first professional...
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Loose Ends 9/13: A Newcomer on the block

Submitted Content -
By Pam Hersh Phyllis Marchand is no newcomer to Princeton. The former mayor of Princeton Township – and current influencer/advocate for the community’s numerous charities – first set foot on Princeton soil in 1966. “I once was a real newcomer, ignorant of...
On the Scene 9/13: 2019 Emmy Awards – Drama Series

KEN DOWNEY JR, Managing Editor -
By Ken Downey Jr. & Joanne Thornborough With the 2019 Emmy Awards airing this Sunday, Sept. 15, my colleague, Joanne Thornborough, and I, sit down for the final time to take a look at who we feel is best deserving...
