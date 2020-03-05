×

It’s state tournament time!

The NJSIAA sectional boys’ basketball tournaments began this week.

Here’s a look at our Central Jersey Top 10 boys’ basketball rankings while the state tournament is in full steam.

(Ranking. Team, Record)

1. Saint Thomas Aquinas, 23-4: The school from Edison captured its first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament championship since 1992 on Feb. 28 with a 63-52 victory over South Brunswick. Quadry Adams sank 17 points and was named the tournament MVP.

2. Middletown South, 24-2: Middletown South racked up a 91-60 victory over Howell on March 3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament. Bobby Pirie knocked in a game-high 22 points and had eight rebounds in the victory.

3. Holmdel, 21-4: Holmdel rolled to an 81-36 victory over Governor Livingston on March 3 in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 Tournament. The Hornets are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

4. South Brunswick, 22-5: The Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament by picking a solid 82-61 victory over Jackson Memorial on March 3. Devin Strickland recorded a game-high 23 points in the victory.

5. Marlboro, 21-6: The Mustangs held off Hillsborough for a 66-61 victory in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament on March 3. Alex Ratner sank a team-high 22 points in the victory.

6. Saint Joseph, 18-8: The Falcons will be the No. 3 seed in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament. The school from Metuchen is 8-3 in its last 11 games.

7. Hightstown, 21-6: Hightstown moves up to No. 7 in the rankings. A second-half comeback helped the Rams top Monroe, 65-57, in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament on March 3. Nicky Desmond recorded a team-high 20 points in the victory.

8. Edison, 19-7: Edison’s season came to a close in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 Tournament on March 3, losing to Franklin, 66-60. Emanuel Davila scored a team-high 21 points in the contest.

9. Red Bank Catholic, 17-9: Red Bank Catholic enters the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Caseys are 4-1 in their last five games.

10. Allentown, 20-6: Allentown soared past Ocean Township on March 2 to a 68-54 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament. RJ Weise recorded a double-double in the victory with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.

