Monroe girls’ basketball falls to Hillsborough in state sectional tournament

Monroe Township High School girls' basketball player Joanna Giustino grabs a rebound during the team's game against Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in the finals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Feb. 28. Monroe lost to Hillsborough High School, 45-41, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament on March 5.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF

The Monroe Township High School girls’ basketball team’s strong season came to an end with a 45-41 loss to Hillsborough High School in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament on March 5 in Monroe.

Leading Monroe in the state sectional tournament loss was senior Brielle Fitzpatrick, who scored a game-high 18 points. She sank three shots from three-point range.

Senior Madison Carey scored 12 points in the season-ending loss for the host Falcons.

Monroe finished the season with a record of 23-5.