Appeal to be filed in Westminster Choir College vs. Rider court case

A state Superior Court judge sitting in Trenton has ruled in favor of Rider University’s motion to dismiss two lawsuits that sought to block the university from moving the Westminster Choir College from Princeton to the university’s Lawrence Township campus.

But attorney Bruce Afran, who represents objectors to the move, is going to appeal the March 2 ruling issued by Judge Robert Lougy. The appeal is expected to be filed with the state Appellate Division of Superior Court by March 6.

The lawsuits were filed by the Westminster Foundation, Princeton, New Jersey, Inc., and 71 Westminster Choir College students. The lawsuits challenged Rider University’s plan to move the choir college from its longtime Princeton campus to the university’s campus.

The students and the Westminster Foundation oppose the move because they claim Rider University is unable to match the specialized facilities on the Princeton campus. The Westminster Foundation is not affiliated with the Westminster Choir College or Rider University.

Through its motion to dismiss the lawsuits, Rider University claimed the students did not have the right to use the courts to protect the school. The university asserted it is the only body that can make decisions regarding Westminster Choir College.

Afran and Constance Fee, the president of the Westminster Foundation, disagreed and said the fight to keep Westminster Choir College in Princeton is not over.

“All Rider has achieved is a guarantee the case will be heard in the Appellate Division that has the same jurisdiction as the trial judge,” Afran said. “Instead of working to keep Westminster in Princeton, Rider has embarked upon a senseless and endless course of litigation.”

Fee said the court’s decision “holds that no one, students, faculty or alumni, can challenge an ill-thought-out plan that would destroy one of the world’s greatest cultural institutions. We will continue the battle on every front.”

Rider University officials said they were satisfied with Lougy’s ruling.

“Much work already is underway to successfully transition Westminster’s programs to Lawrenceville, and much work remains (to be done),” Rider University President Gregory Dell’Omo said.

“We recognize that while change can be unsettling, it is sometimes necessary and it can lead to new possibilities. The transition will be achieved most successfully if we work together as a community,” Dell’Omo said.

Westminster Choir College’s relocation to Rider’s campus represents the university’s larger vision to elevate and enhance all of the university’s arts and music programs in ways that will create new opportunities and serve the needs of 21st century students, Rider officials said.

“We believe strongly in that vision, and we believe strongly in Westminster Choir College and its unique cultural contribution to the world,” Dell’Omo said. “We are working hard to continue those contributions to ensure a strong and sustainable future for Westminster Choir College.”

Rider University acquired Westminster Choir College through a merger in 1992. Four years ago, administrators decided to sell the college for financial reasons and found a buyer in a commercial Chinese government-owned entity known as Beijing Kaiwen Educational Technology Ltd.

The deal fell through in July 2019, and that is when Rider University officials announced plans to consolidate and move Westminster Choir College to the Lawrence Township campus.