South River church will hold lenten fish dinners in March

St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church will sponsor Lenten Fish dinners at 5-7 p.m. on March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3 in the St. Mary’s Parish Center, located at 30 Jackson St., South River.

Menu for the dinner will include fried codfish, french fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, green salad, clam chowder, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda.

Adult tickets are $12 and children tickets are $5.

Take out dinner will be available starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets on sale at the door and in the Parish Office during business hours.