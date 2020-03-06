Howell police investigating armed robbery at Pizza Hut

HOWELL – Howell police officers are on scene this morning, March 6, at Pizza Hut, Route 9 south and Kent Road, investigating a reported armed robbery.

According to information posted on social media by the Howell Police Department, the suspect is described as being a white male in his early 30’s, unshaven, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall.

The man is reported to be wearing dark clothing. Police said he is armed with a handgun and fled south on Kent Road.

Howell police have shut down the area and are advising the public to avoid the area. Police said if someone sees an individual who matches the description of the suspect, that person should call 911.