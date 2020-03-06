Black History Month program honors retired Lawrence Township police officer

Dancers from the Tiffany & Co. Academy of Dance perform at Lawrence High School's Black History Month celebration.LEA KAHN/STAFF

× Dancers from the Tiffany & Co. Academy of Dance perform at Lawrence High School's Black History Month celebration.LEA KAHN/STAFF

Ernest Chester Sr. never thought of himself as a trailblazer, although he was the first black man to join the Lawrence Township Police Department.

That is why Chester, who retired in 1992 after a 27-year career as a Lawrence Township police officer, was surprised to receive the Trailblazer Award at Lawrence High School’s annual Black History Month celebration on Feb. 29.

Chester was one of five honorees to receive a Trailblazer Award. The event also featured a keynote address by the Rev. Lois Key-Alexander, co-pastor of the Life Abundant Church of God in Trenton, and music and dance performances.

The Trailblazer Award acknowledged Chester’s achievement as the Lawrence Township Police Department’s first black officer, paving the way for more blacks to become Lawrence Township police officers.

“Yay, Mr. Ernie,” a young voice called out as Chester approached the podium to accept his award.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen, but I am very proud,” Chester told the audience that filled the auditorium – including about a dozen current and retired Lawrence Township police officers.

“It is indeed an honor and a privilege. I was 27 years old and being a police officer was the farthest thing from my mind. I had so many people in my corner. Lt. Jack Micinski saw something in me and he stood right by me,” Chester said.

Chester, whose family has lived in Lawrence Township since 1913, grew up on James Street in the village of Lawrenceville. He attended the Lawrence Township Public Schools and graduated from Princeton High School in 1957.

Lawrence High School did not open until 1968.

After graduation, Chester worked for the Farr Hardware Store in Princeton. He worked for the New Jersey State Prison system for a year before joining the Lawrence Township Police Department in 1965. It was a “hard fought” achievement because of the racial discrimination that was prevalent during the 1960s, the program notes said.

As a police officer during the 1970s, Chester was instrumental in starting a mentoring program for underprivileged young people in the township. He taught them how to safely ride motorcycles and entered them into championship competitions.

For Chester, mentoring young people and leading by example came naturally. His mother and grandparents taught him to live by the Golden Rule, which is to treat others as he would like to be treated.

“Never look down on a man unless you are going to pick him up,” Chester said.

Chester was not the only honoree at the Black History Month celebration.

The D.I.V.A.S., a nonprofit group made up of nine black women, was recognized and given a Trailblazer Award. The group prepares holiday baskets, hosts annual Thanksgiving and Easter meals, and sponsors mentoring programs for children and adults.

Tiffany Hargrett, who is a choreographer and the owner of Tiffany & Co. Academy of Dance, was awarded a Trailblazer Award for being a coach and mentor to children. She has taught dance in the Hamilton Township and Trenton public schools, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Trenton and Newark.

Stacey D. Heading, the program director of Servants Endeavoring to Empower and Develop (SEED) male mentoring program, received a Trailblazer Award. The SEED program sends 95% of its participants to college or the military.

A Trailblazer Award was presented to state Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer, Hunterdon). She is a former Trenton City Council member and grew up in Trenton.

The Rising Star Award was presented to Rays of Hope, which is a nonprofit group whose members – children in grades three through 12 – volunteer their time in activities that run the gamut from serving in soup kitchens to singing in nursing homes at Christmas and conducting clothing and food drives. The youngsters learn how to become leaders through leadership development sessions.

Key-Alexander, the event’s keynote speaker, reminded the audience members that black history cannot be separated from American history. Black history in the United States is so rich that one month is not enough to capture it. It could be Black History Year, she said.

“We have to tell our story. We are the makers of history and we are made by history. We are here to inspire young people – the future history makers,” Key-Alexander said.

Key-Alexander pointed to Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her seat on a bus led to the Civil Rights movement. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a racially segregated bus was unconstitutional.

Expanding on the theme of buses, she said it is “disturbing that many of us will not take the bus to the polls.”

“I say to you, voting matters. Not voting is being ‘played on’ by others. We can certainly get out of bed and vote. No vote, no voice. We must show up,” Key-Alexander said.