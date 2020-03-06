Give your loved ones a treat – have your hearing evaluated

**## NOTE TO INSPECTOR - THIS IMAGE IS A COMPOSITE OF TWO OR MORE PHOTOS ##** Happy pretty woman being hugged by husband , outdoors against the blue sky

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute’s Center for Audiology offers comprehensive hearing evaluations with the best possible individualized care.

Ask any happy couple about the secrets to a successful relationship, and chances are that communication will top the list.

That’s because communication allows both partners to convey their thoughts and emotions to each other – a very important aspect of a healthy relationship.

If you have been noticing some difficulty with communicating with your loved ones, start with a basic hearing test. If hearing loss is present, a comprehensive treatment plan designed specially for you can help.

A happy marriage is not the only reason why you should get your hearing tested and treated if needed. Numerous studies have demonstrated that hearing aids improve overall quality of life by allowing the user to interact socially and emotionally with friends, family members, and colleagues.

Give yourself the gift of better hearing – schedule your hearing evaluation today. It may be the best gift you have ever received.

To schedule your hearing test, call JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute’s Center for Audiology at 732-321-7063.