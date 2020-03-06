McCarter Theatre announces lineup for 2020-21 season

1 / 3 McCarter Theatre released its lineup for dance, classical music, and signature series at McCarter Theatre Center in 2020-21. PHOTOS COURTESY OF MCCARTER THEATRE 2 / 3 Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will appear at McCarter on Feb. 3, 2021 as part of McCarter's Dance Series.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MCCARTER THEATRE 3 / 3 Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will appear at McCarter on April 16, 2021 in its Signature Series.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MCCARTER THEATRE ❮ ❯

× 1 / 3 McCarter Theatre released its lineup for dance, classical music, and signature series at McCarter Theatre Center in 2020-21. PHOTOS COURTESY OF MCCARTER THEATRE 2 / 3 Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will appear at McCarter on Feb. 3, 2021 as part of McCarter's Dance Series.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MCCARTER THEATRE 3 / 3 Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will appear at McCarter on April 16, 2021 in its Signature Series.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MCCARTER THEATRE ❮ ❯

McCarter Theatre has released the lineup for dance, classical music, and signature series at McCarter Theatre Center in 2020-21.

Special Programming Director William Lockwood and Managing Director Michael Rosenberg announced the lineup in late February.

According to McCarter officials, each series will feature an exciting and eclectic mix of the world’s greatest musicians, dance companies, and performing artists, including several returning favorites and McCarter debuts.

“This year’s schedule contains some of my very favorite artists, including some I’ve been trying to book for a long time. McCarter is unique in its reputation as a home for artists from around the world,” Lockwood said. “No other institution in the country presents a full time Theater Series alongside a full schedule of presented events quite like McCarter does, and no other does it better.”

Officials added that the Classical Music Series will again makes sweet music with appearances by violinist Pinchas Zukerman and pianist Yefim Bronfman in a joint recital, pianist Daniil Trifonov, Gächinger Kantorei/Orchestra Bach-Collegium and soloists of the Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart, The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jeremy Denk and Les Violons du Roy Chamber Orchestra, pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, soprano Christine Gorke, and a joint recital from pianist Mitsuko Uchida and tenor Mark Padmore.

Some of the upcoming performances include, Pinchas Zukerman and Yefim Bronfman’s joint recital takes place at the Matthews Theatre in Princeton on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Daniil Trifonov performance follows on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Matthews Theatre; Bach’s St. Matthew Passion performance featuring Gächinger Kantorei/Orchestra Bach-Collegium and soloists of the Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart takes the stage on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Matthews Theatre in Princeton.

McCarter Theatre Center’s Dance Series has set an extremely high standard in the past half century, with Lockwood’s unique sense of curatorial flair bringing incendiary new artists at the top of their respective games to Princeton. This year is no different, with appearances by Parsons Dance, Compañia Nacional de Danza, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and Pam Tanowitz Dance.

Several upcoming dance series taking place in the fall are ‘Parsons Dance’ at the Berlind Theatre in Princeton on Oct. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.; and ‘Carmen’ on Nov. 4 in Matthews Theatre.

The Signature Series is a veritable “who’s who” of world class talent, including Béla Fleck, Nella, Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, David Sedaris, and more on the schedule, according to McCarter officials.

The signature series earliest showings are ‘My Bluegrass Heart With Bela Fleck’ on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Matthews Theatre; ‘Strings For Peace’ on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. in the Berlind Theatre; and ‘The Moth Mainstage’ on Nov. 6 in Matthews Theatre at 8 p.m.

Also added for 2020-2021 is a new series: National Geographic Live, a three-event speaker series that brings to the stage first-hand accounts told by the magazine’s world-class explorers, photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers.

The nearest event of National Geographic Live features ‘Life On The Vertical, with Mark Synnott’ on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Matthews Theatre.

For the full lineup of series and performances in 2020-21, visit www.mccarter.org.