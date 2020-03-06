New treatment shows promise for Achilles tendonitis and other chronic tendon injuries

During recent years, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) has grown in popularity for treating chronic tendon problems. Many famous athletes have turned to this treatment so that they can return more quickly to competition.

Our blood is mainly a liquid called plasma. It also contains red cells, white cells and platelets. The platelets, known for their importance in clotting, also contains growth factors important in the healing process. PRP is plasma with more platelets than what is typically found in the blood.

In order to start PRP therapy, blood must first be drawn from the patient. The blood is then placed into a centrifuge and the platelets are separated from other blood cells and their concentration is increased. The increased concentration is combined with the remaining blood. This can then be carefully injected into the injured area.

Achilles tendonitis is a condition commonly seen in runners and tennis players. The heel cord becomes swollen and painful. The PRP can be injected directly into the inflamed tissue. It is believed that this process can potentially speed up the healing process for many chronic tendon injuries.

