The Princeton Folk Music Society presents Joe Jencks on March 20 at Christ Congregation Church in Princeton. PHOTO COURTESY OF PRINCETON FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY

The Princeton Folk Music Society spotlights Joe Jencks in an evening of traditional American folk song with a bit of an Irish accent.

The performance on March 20 will begin at 8 p.m. and will take place at Christ Congregation Church in Princeton.

According to Princeton Folk Music Society officials, tickets are $25 at the door and are $20 for members, $10 students, and $5 for children.

Drawing on his Irish heritage as a dual U.S./Irish Citizen, Jencks uses his lyrical voice to enchant, heal, and inspire.

Officials added that he weaves a diverse web of stories with brilliant musical skill, ensnaring even the most rigid of hearts, inviting them to open. His songs invite us to live inside of our passions and our beliefs.

“You can expect many a gifted artist to move you deeply, but Joe Jencks will change who you are,” said Angela Page of WJFF in New York.

According to officials, Jencks is a 20-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago. He applies conservatory training to contemporary genres, bridging styles and techniques.

Jencks delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit. The composer of several first-rate songs including the ever-relevant “Lady of The Harbor,” Jencks is also co-founder of the harmony trio, “Brother Sun.”

From Festivals like Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa, and Old Songs, to venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, Jencks has enthralled diverse audiences with his approachable style.

Officials, said he is noted for his unique merging of musical beauty, social consciousness, and spiritual exploration.

“Climb inside the songs of Joe Jencks, and you meet real people. His lilting melodies and warm caramel tenor draw us closer to the stories he tells. Jencks finds the humanness that binds us to the people in his songs,” said Scott Alarik, author of Revival and host of Folk Tales at WUMB in Boston.

Ron Olesko, of WFDU FM in Teaneck explained that Jencks is the type of musician that will cause you to drop that morning newspaper or pull your car to the side of the road when you hear his songs.

“He is the type of artist that will turn heads in his direction when he walks onto a stage. His voice will instantly draw you into his passionate songs. Jencks is the type of musician whose music will become part of you,” Olesko said. “His craft and artistry will remind you of the best efforts of Phil Ochs, Stan Rogers, and Woody Guthrie. The troubadour tradition is alive and well in the 21st century with the music of Joe Jencks.”

For more information about the performance, visit www.princetonfolk.org.