A new arts series takes center stage at West Windsor Arts Center

1 / 2 West Windsor Arts Council will be hosting a series of dance performances and film screenings in its gallery space on April 18 and June 27.PHOTOS COURTESY OF WEST WINDSOR ARTS COUNCIL 2 / 2 Rhythm artist Jin Won (center) will conduct a dance performance on June 27, as part of the West Windsor Arts Council series of dance performance. PHOTOS COURTESY OF WEST WINDSOR ARTS COUNCIL ❮ ❯

West Windsor Arts Council is set to be the host to a series of dance performances and film screenings in its gallery space.

The performances and screenings are a series, called “Tin Ceiling Presents …,” and showcase regional talent representing a broad range of genres.

Film screenings are on April 18 and the dance performance takes place on June 27. Both will be on display at the West Windsor Arts Council on 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction.

According to arts council officials, tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $10 per person (general admission) or $8 per person for West Windsor Arts Council members.

“We are inviting the community into this wonderful space to enjoy a variety of live shows and screenings,” West Windsor Arts Council Executive Director Aylin Green said. “We are already lining up performers and events for the fall. The response has been very enthusiastic for this type of venue in our community.”

Proceeds from the events will support the West Windsor Arts Council’s education programs and multidisciplinary arts programming.

The premiere of “Turpentine,” a short film by Elijah Amant, along with screenings of two award-winning short films: “Spring’s County Psycho” by Christopher Stern and the critically acclaimed animated short “Teeth” by Tom Brown and Daniel Gray will be shown on April 18.

Following the screenings, Amant and crew will discuss filmmaking and cinematography techniques.

According to Arts Council officials, they are advising that these films are for mature audiences only and contain material that some may find disturbing.

The dance performance on June 27, will be with rhythm artist Jin Won. Won, an accomplished kathak dancer and tabla player from South Korea, spent more than 15 years in India training in Indian classical percussion and dance under Pandit Divyang Vakil and Shrimati Shubha Desai, respectively.

Officials said Won’s work explores rhythm as a unifier across cultural expressions.

For more information about the screenings and dance performance, visit www.westwindsorarts.org.