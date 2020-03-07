Colts Neck officials adopt bond ordinance for new municipal building

COLTS NECK – A project to construct a new municipal building can advance after the Colts Neck Township Committee adopted a bond ordinance to fund the work.

Municipal officials took the action during a meeting on Feb. 26. According to the ordinance, officials will make a $523,810 down payment and issue $10.48 million in bonds or notes to fund the $11 million project.

Committee members have said the new 16,000-square-foot building will house the Colts Neck Police Department, a large public meeting room and administrative departments. The building will be constructed on the site of the current police/municipal court building in the municipal complex at 124 Cedar Drive. The existing building will be demolished.

Officials have said the police department will occupy most of the first floor of the new building.

The second floor will have a large meeting room to accommodate Township Committee meetings, municipal court sessions, meetings of various commissions and other public meetings. Colts Neck’s finance and administrative offices will be housed on the second floor.

The bond ordinance will also cover expenses for furnishings, fixtures and equipment such as lighting, heating, air conditioning, water, gas, electricity and sewage. Funding for parking areas, landscaping, curbs, sidewalks and walkways is also included in the bond ordinance.

Officials have said the target date for the completion of the new municipal building is January 2022.