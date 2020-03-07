Peterson wins second straight state wrestling title while Klinsky claims first crown

Dean Peterson of Saint John Vianney High School is a state wrestling champion for the second consecutive year.

And Tyler Klinsky of Middletown High School North came through with his first state title.

Those two Central Jersey wrestlers were crowned champions on March 7 when the state tournament was completed at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Peterson won the 120-pound state title when he edged Shore Conference rival Vincent Santaniello of Brick Memorial High School, 1-0, in the championship bout.

Klinsky, a state runner-up a year ago, won the 113-pound class when he defeated Kelly Donnigan of Don Bosco Prep, 6-3, in the state final.