Sailor from Middletown aboard USS Blue Ridge

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class John Marcincak, from Middletown, pipes over the 1-MC from the pilot house aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS ETHAN CARTER