South Brunswick sailor will report aboard USS Jason Dunham

U.S. Navy Midshipman Sajan Patel, of South Brunswick, participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer community.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NAVY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY OUTREACH

× U.S. Navy Midshipman Sajan Patel, of South Brunswick, participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer community.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NAVY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Navy Midshipman Sajan Patel participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community.

More than 270 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country chose to serve as surface warfare officers. Each selecting midshipmen are ranked according to their grade point average, aptitude scores and physical fitness, according to information provided by the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “The NROTC program has helped me develop into a better leader, communicator, as well as a more disciplined student,” Patel said in the statement. “The program has taught me a lot about balancing multiple responsibilities at once, and how to both develop yourself while leading others towards accomplishing a goal or mission.” According to their rankings, each midshipman provided a preference of ship or homeport to the junior officer detailer at the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee. If these preferences were available, they were assigned as requested. “I’m most looking forward to having a strong command that is willing to help me learn, as well as push me to become a better naval officer,” Patel said in the statement. “I look forward to meeting my fellow officers and enlisted personnel and helping them continue the ship’s mission of accomplishing any task it is given.” Patel, a 2016 South Brunswick High School graduate, has selected to serve aboard USS Jason Dunham. Patel is majoring in information sciences and international relations while attending University of Pittsburgh. Upon graduation, Patel will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report aboard Jason Dunham as a surface warfare officer.

Jason Dunham is a guided missile destroyer capable of completing diverse missions such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare. The ship is currently homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the statement.