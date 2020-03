The Women’s League of Rutgers will hold its Book and Author event at the Old Town Village in the Queens Tavern in Piscataway on March 12.

The event will start at 2 p.m.

The featured speaker is Dr. Michael Rockland, Rutgers American Studies professor. He will speak about New Jersey history and his books on the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. He is the author of 14 books.

Refreshments will be served. Register by responding to wlrubeth@gmail.com