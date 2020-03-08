Enjoy Celtic tunes and jazz at the Old Bridge Library in March

1 / 2 Photograph by John Abbott ©www.johnabbottphoto.com Ellen LaFurn - July 2014 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

× 1 / 2 Photograph by John Abbott ©www.johnabbottphoto.com Ellen LaFurn - July 2014 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

Celtic tunes and American jazz standards will fill the Old Bridge Library, 1 Old Bridge Plaza at the corner of Route 516 and Cottrell Road in the Municipal Center, Old Bridge in March.

The Library’s Second Saturday Concert Series will feature jazz vocalist Ellen LaFurn, whose performance will feature standards from the Great American songbook and jazz favorites at 2:30 p.m. on March 14. The concert is being co-sponsored by Gary Matoren in memory of his daughter Debbie Lynn Matoren.

Accomplished vocalist and guitarist Ian Gallagher will perform traditional and beloved Celtic Irish music at 2 p.m. on March 22.

Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable, unexpired item(s) for the Old Bridge Food Bank to these events.

For more information visit www.oldbridgelibrary.org or call 732-721-5600 ext. 5033.