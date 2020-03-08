News Transcript Datebook, March 11

• The Manalapan Veterans Committee will host its fifth annual train show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22 at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan (just past Peking Pavilion). Residents of all towns and all ages are invited to view train displays. Donations collected at the door will help veterans in the community. Former New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker,” will be on hand with Virtual Reality equipment and radio controlled model planes. There will be Home Depot projects for children to build. Details: http://www.manalapanveterans.com/

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, will present “Growing Up Jewish in Rural New Jersey,” a talk by William Agress on April 19 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. Agress will tell the story of his parents and grandparents, who lived in the Perrineville section of Millstone Township. He will discuss the founding of the Perrineville Jewish Center, farming in the Monmouth County area including Roosevelt, and how Perrineville was at one time considered a “mini Catskills.” To make a paid reservation (non-refundable), call 732-252-6990 or visit www.jhmomc.org

• The Freehold Branch of the American Association of University Women will present Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz Urban at its April 2 meeting discussing “The Not So Good Life of the Colonial Goodwife.” The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the West Freehold School, 100 Castronova Way, Freehold Township.

• Monmouth County will hold backyard composting workshops for county residents. The free 45-minute workshop will teach residents how to reduce household waste, improve the soil for plants and reduce landfill waste. The workshops to be held at the Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, on March 21 at 9 a.m., May 2 at 9 a.m., Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Participants may purchase the Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the session for $35. Advance registration is required. Call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• Colts Neck Lions Club will host the following events: Lions Sensory Den, opening day celebration, 10 a.m. April 4, Dorbook Park; Annual Kentucky Derby Day event, 4-7 p.m. May 2; BEEP Baseball, the Blind Athletes Baseball League, June 12-14, Dorbook Park. To learn more about the Lions Club, attend a meeting on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Huddy’s Inn, 206 Route 537, Colts Neck.

• B’nai B’rith Ketubah Unit (55+) will meet for lunch at Cafe Gallo, 1153 Inman Ave., Edison, at 2 p.m. March 15. Separate checks. Ketubah Unit is open to Jewish couples and singles and prospective members are welcome. RSVP to Elaine at 908-232-0062 by March 12.

• Knights of Columbus No. 5903, LaSatta Avenue, Englishtown, will host a food collection drive each Saturday during Lent (through April 11). The food drive will benefit the Samaritan Center, which provides food assistance to residents of Manalapan, Englishtown, Marlboro and Millstone Township. Residents of all communities may drop off canned goods and non-perishable foods at the Knights hall between 9 a.m. and noon. Details: 732-614-6050.

• The Freehold Area Running Club St. Paddy’s Day race will benefit the Freehold Township Parks and Recreation Special Olympics and Freehold Township Recreation Challenger Sports for Special Needs. The race will be held on March 15 at Michael J. Tighe Park, Georgia Road, Freehold Township, with registration available online at RunSign Up or on the day of the race. This event marks FARC’s 31st year for the race and the club’s 37 years of helping the area’s racing and charitable communities.

• DeBows United Methodist Church, corner of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a concert by New Jersey’s “Libby Prison Minstrels” at 5 p.m. March 14. The concert is free to the public and hot soup will be provided during the event. Details: www.debowsumc.org

• DeBows United Methodist Church, corner of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a concert by the local bluegrass band “ProGrasstination” at 3 p.m. March 28. The concert is free to the public and hot soup will be provided during the event. Details: www.debowsumc.org

• The Freehold Borough Centennial Committee has announced the availability of $1,000 in scholarships. This scholarship’s express purpose is to give two high school students who reside in Freehold Borough the opportunity to further their career goals through education at a university, college or trade school. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $500 and will be awarded based on an essay stating why you love Freehold Borough and how it has helped you become the person you are today. GPA is not a criterion. Applications can be obtained from your local high school guidance department, the Freehold Borough Clerk’s Office or you can download an application by visiting freeholdboroughnj.gov. Deadline is April 20.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, presents “Shalom Bollywood: The Untold Story of Indian Cinema” at 2 p.m. April 5. Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. The documentary celebrates the singing and dancing history of the world’s largest film industry. It reveals the story of the 2000-year-old Indian Jewish community and its formative place in shaping India’s film industry. To make a paid reservation (non-refundable), call 732-252-6990 or visit jhmomc.org

• Horsemen’s Association of Millstone Township will meet at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Millstone Community Center, 463 Stagecoach Road (next to the firehouse). Rutgers county agent Mike Haberland will discuss cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) in New Jersey lakes and streams and the toxic effects to animals and humans. All are welcome to attend the meeting. Details: www.hamt.org

• Downtown Freehold has announced the lineup for the 2020 Thursdays Rock concert series. Bands perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Hall of Records, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The lineup is: June 4, Rock of Ages Band; June 11, Mission Dance; June 18, The Ruckus; June 25, Rockit Fish; July 2, Turnstyles; July 9, Moroccan Sheepherders; July 16, Pat Guadagno and Friends; July 23, Joe Baracata Band; July 30, Eddie Testa Band; Aug. 6, NRG; Aug. 13, Stephen Martines; Aug. 20, Predator Dub Assassins; and Aug. 27, the Wired Band. Details: DowntownFreehold.com

• The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 2:30-7:30 p.m. March 12 at the Pine Brook School, 155 Pease Road, Manalapan. All blood types are needed, especially type O. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

• The Shrewsbury Chorale will hold its annual giant indoor garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 103 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. All are welcome to attend. There will be hundreds of items for purchase, including homemade baked goods. Details: 732-747-1362, www.shrewsburychorale.org or email theshrewsburychorale@gmail.com

• Designer Handbag Bingo benefiting CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties’ 24/7 Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Hotline will be held on March 27 at the Southard Firehouse, 4611 Route 9 north, Howell. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Sandwiches, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. Desserts, coffee, tea and water will be available for purchase. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door (cash or credit card only). Price includes four cards for each game with the option of purchasing additional cards. No one under 18 admitted. Details: 732-240-6104. Tickets may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/39M9K9n

• Ongoing sessions of “Dancing by the Peddie Lake with Candace Woodward-Clough,” offering instruction in swing, foxtrot, waltz and Latin dancing, will be held at 112 Etra Road, Hightstown. Classes will run continuously on Thursday and Friday. Beginner/Intermediate class starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person for the one-hour class. Pre-registration is required by calling 732-995-4284 or email candaceclough1987@yahoo.com

• A Monmouth County Park System naturalist will guide participants on a leisurely walk on well maintained trails and discuss seasonal points of interest, search for signs of wildlife and identify a bird or two at 9 a.m. March 14 at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township (meet in the main parking lot). This is a 90-minute to two-hour program, but feel free to join in or drop out at any point. Dress for the weather as light rain is not a deterrent. This is a free program. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will present a Saturday Night Walk in the Woods from 8-9 p.m. March 21 at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township. Explore the woods and wetlands with a park system naturalist and listen and look for owls, foxes, spring peepers and other nocturnal creatures. Participants should dress for the weather. Trails are usually muddy in the spring. Bring a flashlight. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. This is a free program. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host “Find Your Path in Volunteering” from 1-3 p.m. March 14 at the Thompson Park Visitor Center, Route 520, Lincroft. Discover the many volunteer opportunities the park system has to offer during this information session. Open to ages 14 and up. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Jackson Rotary Club has announced that all net proceeds from an April 19 bus trip to the Tropicana Casino, Atlantic City, will be donated to the family of the late Stephanie Parze of Freehold Township. Residents of all communities are welcome to take the trip. The cost of $38 per person includes bus transportation, a tip for the driver, a sandwich, beverage and chips on the bus, and $25 back in slot play from the casino. The bus will leave Jackson at noon and return at about 9 p.m. Cash donations are welcome or checks may be mailed to the Jackson Rotary Club, P.O. Box 751, Jackson, NJ 08527, and note “The Parze Family” on the memo line. Details: Tom Barchie, 732-207-4029 or 732-849-6309, or Luke Stango, 732-379-8060.

• First Presbyterian Church, 50 Main St., Englishtown, will host its annual pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. March 21. Residents of all towns are welcome to attend. Breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, and coffee/tea. Adults, $8; children 12 and under, $5. Call 908-385-0203 and purchase tickets by March 18.

• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District’s Department of Special Programs is seeking resident children ages 3 to 21 who may be experiencing difficulty with speech and/or language, vision, hearing, mobility, manipulating objects, sensory integration, social skills, emotional problems and/or learning. An individual whose child is experiencing these or similar educational difficulties may contact the school district at 732-761-2106.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, will present “Molly Picon: A Yiddish Gem” by Diane Cypkin, professor of media and communication arts, Pace University, at 2 p.m. March 22. The program is a one-woman concert/lecture about actress Molly Picon, star of Yiddish and Broadway theater, screen and television. Admission is $12 for museum members and $15 for non-members. To make a paid reservation (non-refundable), call 732-252-6990, or visit www.jhmomc.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, presents “Jews of the Wild West,” a talk by Rabbi Michael Klein, rabbi emeritus of Congregation Ahavat Olam, Howell, at 2 p.m. March 29. Admission is $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. To make a paid reservation (non-refundable), call 732-252-6990 or visit jhmomc.org

• The 2020 Discussion Series will continue with “Getting Older Ain’t for Sissies – A Financial Perspective” presented by Kathy Lo Bue from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 24 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Lo Bue is the managing director of Glen Eagle Advisors and sponsors the series. She will discuss financial planning at various stages of life. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. RSVP to 732-866-6660.

• Monmouth County has scheduled paper shredding events for county residents. The shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: April 4, Marlboro municipal complex, 1979 Township Drive. County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. The service is free. Details: Visit the recycling section of www.visitmonmouth.com or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America-Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. Stitchers of all levels are welcome to attend a meeting. There are sit-and-stitch tables at each meeting, as well as special projects. Day stitchers will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at the Colts Neck Community Church, 25 Merchants Way, Colts Neck. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or www.mcega.org

• A class reunion for all Lakewood High School graduates will be held on Aug. 22-23. All proceeds from the event will benefit students with financial difficulties so they may attend college. On the afternoon of Aug. 22, there will be guided tours at the Sheldon Wolpin Historical Museum, Lakewood. From 7-11 p.m. Aug. 22, there will be a casual get-together at the Lakewood Country Club. Cost is $50 per person. From 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 23, there will be a continental breakfast at the historical museum. Cost is $10 per person. Details: Judie Bloom Singer, 732-364-7854 or judie0405@aol.com or June Passadin D’Elia, 732-363-4695 or mjd102lfd@verizon.net

• The Jersey Born Music Benefit, a fundraiser for the Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program, will be held at 2 p.m. March 22 at Southgate Manor, Freehold. Contribution/ticket is $100. The program provides services to homeless and vulnerable individuals in the Freehold area. To purchase tickets, visit tix.ehapinc.org. Details: 732-934-4250.

• The Heart of New Jersey Chorus is holding open auditions in all voice parts. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Millstone Township Primary School, 18 Schoolhouse Road, Millstone Township. Individuals who are interested in auditioning may call 732-446-9782.

• The Land Conservancy of New Jersey is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship

program. Potential candidates must be New Jersey residents currently enrolled in (and in good standing at) an accredited college or university, with at least 15 credits completed and an academic average equivalent to a 3.0 or higher. The scholarships are for residents who are pursuing degrees in environmental science, natural resource management, conservation, park administration and related fields. Deadline to apply is April 1. Applications can be downloaded from www.tlc-nj.org or obtained by calling 973-541-1010, ext. 14.

• The fifth annual Home Garden Symposium presented by the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, Monmouth County Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. There will be lectures, demonstrations, exhibits about invasive species and more. Pre-registration ($10) is required. Vist tinyurl.com/HomeGarden2020. Details: Email mgmcsymposium@gmail.com or 732-303-7614.

• The American Association of University Women, Freehold Branch, is accepting book donations for its 2020 used book sale. With the exception of Reader’s Digest, textbooks, religion, philosophy, reference, business and psychology, all book donations in good condition are appreciated. Proceeds support scholarships for women returning to college and monetary awards for graduating female seniors from the Freehold Regional High

School District. Contact Joan at 732-431-2297 for drop-off instructions.

• The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program is seeking local families to host children from New York City this summer. The Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, ages 7 to 13, who live in New York City. Details: Karen Medlin, 732-740-0449, or visit www.FreshAir.org

• Forsgate Country Club, Monroe Township, will host Camp Forsgate in weekly sessions from June 29 through Aug. 14 for children ages 5-10. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before-care and after-care will be available. Camp activities include golf, fitness, swimming, arts and crafts, STEM and more. Weekly tuition: Members, $330; Non-members, $370. Details: www.kecamps.com

• “Fine Feathered Friends: Birds as Mainstay and Muse” is open at the New Jersey State Museum, Trenton. The exhibition brings the fun of bird watching indoors through nearly 200 rarely seen artifacts and specimens exploring birds as an ecological mainstay and their role as a design-inspiring force, or muse, for New Jersey artisans. The exhibition will be on view through Sept. 13. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday; closed on Mondays and state holidays. Details: www.statemuseum.nj.gov

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Pickup dates are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:15 a.m. and Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers will gladly carry food to a client’s vehicle. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• The Jewish Home for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 1151 W. Main St. (in the Pond View Professional Park), Freehold Township, hosts a free monthly support group called the Jewish Caregiver’s Experience. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. Caregivers of all ages seeking support, resources and a Jewish perspective on managing their responsibilities are welcome to attend. Kosher refreshments served. Details: Jolie, 732-202-1000 or email jfromm@jewishhomefreehold.org

• The New Jersey State Museum, Trenton, is presenting “Preserving the Pinelands: Albert Horner’s Portraits of a National Treasure.” The exhibition features images by photographer Albert Horner which capture the quiet beauty and intimate landscapes of New Jersey’s Pinelands National Reserve. A number of artifacts and scientific specimens from the museum’s collections help tell some of the stories of the land, animals, people and industries that make this unique area a state and national treasure. “Preserving the Pinelands” will be on view through June 28, 2020. Details: www.statemuseum.nj.gov

