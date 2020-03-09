Trenton man charged twice in one weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Bordentown

The Bordentown Township Police Department announced charges against a Trenton male, 48, of South Overbrook Avenue for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Police said the Trenton man was arrested for an alleged DWI on both March 6 and March 8. The second charge was made after police said the male collided with a Bordentown City patrol vehicle that was on an unrelated motor vehicle stop.

The first arrest occurred on March 6 at 10:13 pm after the male was stopped by police on Route 206 near Stanton Avenue for disregarding a traffic signal, police said. The man was alleged to have operated a 2004 Cadillac Escalade, and the subsequent investigation determined he was intoxicated.

Police said he was then charged with DWI, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, obstructing the passage of other vehicles and delaying traffic. He was then processed and released, and his vehicle was impounded for 12 hours as per John’s Law, according to police.

The second arrest occurred on March 8 at approximately 1 a.m. on Route 206 directly behind the Bordentown Township Police headquarters. Police said Bordentown City officers conducted an unrelated motor vehicle stop on the shoulder of Route 206 in his marked patrol unit with emergency lights activated when the man, who was traveling southbound on Route 206 in his Cadillac Escalade, collided with the rear of an officer’s police vehicle.

Following this initial collision, police said the man continued southbound and impacted with a wooden and metal fence post at the rear of the township police headquarters until coming to a final rest. He was then once again determined to be intoxicated and charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, having an open container of alcohol and several other motor vehicle offenses, according to police.

Police reported that no injuries sustained by either the male or officer impacted in this incident. The Bordentown City patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage to its rear and the Escalade sustained serious damage to its front end was towed from the scene and once again impounded for 12 hours as per John’s Law, police said.

Following the announcement of the charges issued to the Trenton male, Bordentown Township Chief of Police Brian Pesce and Bordentown City Chief of Police Frederic Miller released a joint statement:

“This incident underscores the inherent risk our officers face on a daily basis while performing their duties. Intoxicated and impaired drivers are not only a danger to the public but also jeopardize the safety of law enforcement patrolling our roadways. We are thankful that the officer was not injured in this incident and would like to take this opportunity to remind all drivers of the dangers of driving while intoxicated and to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.”