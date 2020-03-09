Central Jersey Top 10: Girls’ basketball rankings

The girls’ basketball state tournament is winding down to the final championship games. This week, state sectional finals and state group semifinals will be played.

The public and non-public state title games are slated for this weekend.

Three teams that have the firepower to win a state title, Saint John Vianney High School, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and Red Bank Catholic High School, are ranked 1-2-3 in this week’s Central Jersey Top 10 rankings.

(Ranking. Team, Record)

1. Saint John Vianney, 26-1: Saint John Vianney rolled to a 70-52 victory over Mount Saint Mary on March 6 to advance to the semifinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament. Madison St. Rose dropped in a game-high 19 points in the victory.



2. Saint Thomas Aquinas, 25-4: The Trojans advanced to the semifinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament with a sound 51-23 victory over Bishop Eustace. Kelsey Ransom recorded a double-double in the victory with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

3. Red Bank Catholic, 22-5: A 22-6 run to end the first half propelled the Caseys to a 67-31 victory over Notre Dame on march 6 to advance to the semifinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament for the first time in two years. Sophia Sabino and Ally Carman each sank a game-high 17 points in the victory.

4. Rumson Fair-Haven, 21-8: Rumson-Fair Haven will be playing for a sectional title and moves up to No. 4 in the rankings. The Bulldogs roared to a 70-30 victory over Raritan on March 7 in NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 Tournament semifinals. Julia Corsentino racked up a game-high 23 points in the victory.

5. Marlboro, 22-6: Marlboro’s run to a second straight sectional final did not come to be as the the top-seeded Mustangs lost to Montgomery on March 7 in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals, 61-55. Jessica Riepe finished the season for Marlboro with 97 three-pointers.

6. Red Bank Regional, 21-7: Red Bank was upset by Jackson Liberty in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament on March 4. The Lions defeated Red Bank, 54-41. Red Bank has finished with 20 or more victories in the last two seasons.

7. Jackson Memorial, 23-4: Jackson Memorial’s season came to a close in a 53-39 quarterfinal loss to Shawnee in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 Tournament. Kristina Donza ended the season with 721 points scored for the Jaguars.

8. Montgomery, 18-10: Montgomery cracks the rankings for the first time this season after upsetting Marlboro in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament on March 7 to advance to their second sectional final in three years. Carolyn Prevost put in a game-high 17 points in the victory.

9. Monroe, 23-5: Monroe was unable to hold onto its three-point lead going into the fourth quarter against Hillsborough in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament and was eliminated by the Raiders in a 45-41 defeat on March 5. Brielle Fitzpatrick sank a game-high 18 points in the season-ending loss.

10. Notre Dame, 19-8: Notre Dame’s season came to an end in a loss to Red Bank Catholic in the sectional quarterfinals on March 6. Erika Porter registered a team-high 14 points in the contest.

