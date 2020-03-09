Central Jersey Top 10: Boys’ basketball rankings

×

The NJSIAA boys’ basketball tournament is approaching its final stages.

This week, sectional title games will lead to state semifinals. The group championships are slated for this weekend.

Last week’s state sectional semifinals resulted in another shakeup at the top of the Central Jersey rankings.

South Brunswick High School pulled off the stunning upset over top-ranked Middletown High School South on March 7 to advance to the sectional final in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament.

Here’s a look at our latest Central Jersey boys’ basketball rankings.

(Ranking. Team, Record)

1. South Brunswick, 24-5: For the first time this season, the South Brunswick High School boys’ basketball team sits atop the rankings. South Brunswick upset Middletown South on March, 66-55, to advance to the final of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament. Devin Strickland scored a game-high 20 points in the contest.

2. Holmdel, 23-4: The Hornets are going to the finals. Holmdel held off Lincoln for a 60-57 victory on March 7 to advance to the final of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 Tournament. Alex Baker knocked in a game-high 22 points in the victory.

3. Saint Thomas Aquinas, 23-5: The school from Edison was stunned by Christian Brothers Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament on March 7, losing to the Colts, 55-52. It’s the first time in two years that the Trojans did not reach the quarterfinals of the state sectional tournament.

4. Middletown South, 26-3: No. 1 is no more as Middletown South was knocked off by South Brunswick in the semifinals of the sectional tournament. Bobby Pirie fired in a team-high 19 points in the 66-55 defeat.

5. Marlboro, 23-6: The Mustangs will face off against South Brunswick in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 final on March 10. Marlboro advanced to the sectional final with a 77-72 upset victory over New Brunswick on March 7.

6. Saint Joseph, 19-8: The Falcons stormed back from a five-point deficit to being the fourth quarter to defeat Notre Dame on March 6, 70-63, and advance to the semifinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament. Tyre Ford knocked in a game-high 22 points in the victory.

7. Allentown, 21-7: Allentown’s run in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament came to a close on March 6 in the semifinals against Wall. The Redbirds saw a five-point lead to begin the second quarter vanish and went on to lose to Wall, 80-60. RJ Weise dropped in a team-high 18 points in the contest.

8. Red Bank Catholic, 17-10: Red Bank Catholic was knocked out of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public 4 Tournament by Notre Dame on March 4, losing to the Irish, 67-50. C.J. Ruoff collected a team-high 15 points in the contest.

9. Edison, 19-7: Edison’s season came to a close in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 Tournament on March 3, losing to Franklin, 66-60. Emanuel Davila delivered a team-high 21 points in the contest.

10. Hightstown, 21-7: Hightstown was eliminated from the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament by South Brunswick in the quarterfinals of March 5. It’s the second time in three years that Hightstown has won 21 games in a season.

