CentraState Healthcare System to host third annual Cardiovascular Symposium

CentraState Healthcare System will be the host ito ts third annual cardiovascular symposium, dedicated to the latest evidence-based data for risk, methodologies and treatment of heart failure, from 7:30 a.m. to noon on March 28 at CentraState’s Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus, 901 W. Main St., Freehold Township.

Moderated by Lance S. Berger, MD, FACC, the 2020 Heart Failure Symposium, Engineering Solutions for Complex Heart Failure Patients, is a free conference for healthcare professionals that will feature cardiovascular experts presenting cutting-edge research in the diagnoses and management of complex heart failure patients.

The symposium will feature the following topics and presentations:

Cardio/Renal Syndrome: Closing the Gap with Heart and Renal Failure Management; Presented by James Matera, DO

Transthyretin Amyloid in the Heart Failure Population; Presented by Nene Ugoeke, MD

Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure; Presented by Mahim Kapoor, MD

Engineering Solutions for Complex Heart Failure Patients: A Team-Based Approach for the Seriously Ill with Multiple Challenges; Presented by Lance Berger, MD

SGLT2 Inhibitors Impact on Heart Failure Outcomes; Presented by Sunil Asnani, MD

Update in Atrial Fibrillation and Management Options; Presented by Charles Koo, MD

Physicians, cardiologists, nurses and other healthcare professionals are welcome to attend. Continuing education credit is available; CentraState Medical Center designates this live activity for a maximum of 4.5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits and 4.5 nursing contact hours. Complimentary breakfast will be served.

Spots are limited and registration is required. Visit centrastate.com/events to register.