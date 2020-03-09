East Windsor schools working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, the East Windsor Regional School District maintenance staff is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of germs, according to school district officials.

In a March 6 letter to the East Windsor Regional School District community, Superintendent of Schools Mark Daniels wrote that “we have continued and enhanced” procedures to reduce the spread of germs within the schools.

Daniels outlined the steps that the district’s maintenance staff have taken, including paying increased attention to frequently touched objects such as tables and countertops, door handles, door frames, light switches, railings, hand dryers and water fountains.

All of the schools have been provided with an EPA-registered disinfectant to treat those touchpoints, Daniels said. The district’s school buses are being cleaned and disinfected daily, using the same cleaning solutions that are being used in the schools.

All classrooms have been supplied with tissues and anti-bacterial wipes, and hand soap at the sinks is being stocked daily for student and staff use, Daniels said.

The district also is using air scrubbers in all of the schools, he said. An air scrubber is a portable filtration system that removes particles, gasses and/or chemicals from the air within a given area.

Daniels also reminded students, staff and parents to abide by the standard recommendations that promote overall health during the cold and flu season.

Those measures include avoiding close contact with persons who are sick, and staying home “when you are sick, except to get medical care,” he said.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it in the trash,” Daniels said.

Daniels also suggested cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces at home. Washing one’s hands with soap and water for 20 seconds also is recommended, he said.

“In addition, I am asking families and staff members to keep the district informed of any upcoming trips that will take place outside of the United States,” Daniels said.

Since travel guidelines are always changing, Daniels encouraged would-be travelers to check the latest Centers for Disease Control Prevention travel updates.

“Please know that we are constantly in contact with the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure we have the most relevant and up-to-date information,” Daniels said.