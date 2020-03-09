Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge Intensive Care Unit receives Critical Care Nurses Silver Beacon Award for Excellence

1 / 2 Jane O’Rourke, chief nursing officer, Raritan Bay Medical Center, gathers with ICU nurses in celebration of receiving the Silver Beacon Award of Excellence. PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

OLD BRIDGE – Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been awarded the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) Silver Beacon Award for Excellence.

“We are honored to achieve this recognition from the AACN,” Jane O’Rourke, chief nursing officer, Raritan Bay Medical Center, said in a prepared statement. “This award is a true testament to the dedication and hard work our nurses put in every day.”

The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with a gold, silver or bronze designation meet national criteria consistent with Magnet Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award, according to the statement.

The silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence earned by ICU at Raritan Bay Medical Center-Old Bridge Division signifies an effective approach to policies, procedures and processes that includes engagement of staff and key stakeholders, according to the statement. The unit has evaluation and improvement strategies in place and good performance measures when compared to relevant benchmarks.

For more information, visit www.rbmc.org.