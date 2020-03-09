Princeton University takes steps to avoid gatherings in combating coronavirus

Princeton University has announced plans to move all lectures, seminars and precepts – small weekly discussion groups – online to “virtual instruction” as it moves toward a social distancing strategy, effective on March 23.

In its March 9 announcement, Princeton University is discouraging in-person meetings and substituting the use of remote technology whenever possible. This would include conference calls and phone calls as part of the new social distancing strategy.

Students also are being encouraged to stay at home after spring break and meet academic requirements remotely until at least April 5. Students who choose to remain on campus also can expect to receive instruction remotely.

Hosted events that involve more than 100 people or that use more than one-third of their venue’s capacity will be postponed or canceled, Princeton University officials said. Remote technology will be used wherever possible.

Athletic contests and performances may be modified to decrease the need for a crowd or audience, Princeton University officials said. The details are being worked out and will be announced later.

All Princeton University-sponsored international travel has been banned, and all personal international travel is being strongly discouraged. Non-essential domestic travel should be postponed or canceled, officials said.

Students and staff are being encouraged to keep at least six feet between themselves and others in all public places, and to avoid hand-shakes and hugs as another means to avoid spreading COVID-19.

“These new policies will be in place through April 5,” Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber said. The policies will be revisited as April 5 draws near, he said.

Although Princeton University officials believe the risk of contracting COVID-19 on the campus is low, the illness is spreading, Eisgruber said. Princeton University cannot take any chances, and that is why it is responding in this way.

“Princeton University has always been a community that cares for one another, and we will need that spirit more than ever. I am confident that we will continue to pull together to meet the needs of our students, faculty and staff,” Eisgruber said.