Siblings honored with pair of Scholar/Athlete/Artist awards in North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK – A pair of siblings were honored as the March 2020 Scholar/Athlete/Artist recipients in North Brunswick.

Anirudh Ramakrishnan is an eighth grader at Linwood Middle School. As a High Honor Roll student, he excels in Honors Geometry, Honors Physics and Advanced Language Arts.

He is a member of the Linwood Eighth Grade Band where he plays the clarinet, and is in the Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble and Math Olympiad.

He has won numerous awards in state and national math competitions, such as iLearn Schools Math Contest at Princeton University; and the AMC 8, which provides middle school students the ability to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics to assist them in future careers and the National Math Olympiad. He is also the regional champion and state Top 10 in Science Olympiad, according to the proclamation read during the March 2 Township Council meeting.

Anirudh is a member of the North Brunswick Youth Council, is on the North Brunswick Library Teen Advisory Board, and is an active member of Sri Sathya Sai Education and Human Values Program.

Anirudh volunteers his time monthly at local nursing homes. He collects and packages food supplies for the Hunger Van program, which brings food and other essential items to the homeless. Anirudh enjoys helping children who are less fortunate by packing food, school supplies, collecting gently used and new books to be sent to countries all over the world. He is also proactive in the medical camps by organizing hygiene and health kits, according to the proclamation.

Anirudh has been studying Indian classical music for 10 years and enjoys playing soccer and basketball.

Vinuta Ramakrishnan is a sixth grader at Linwood and is also a High Honor Roll student. She excels in advanced math and reading programs.

She is a member of the Linwood Middle School Orchestra where she plays the violin, the Chamber Orchestra Club, the Math Olympiad Club and the Humanitarian Club. She has won several math contests.

She received a perfect score on the NJSLA/PARCC tests in elementary school, according to her proclamation.

Vinuta is a member of the North Brunswick Youth Council, is on the North Brunswick Library Teen Advisory Board, is an active member of the Sri Sathya Sai Education and studies American Sign Language, according to the proclamation.

Vinuta volunteers her time monthly at the local nursing home; collects and packages food supplies for the Hunger Van program; aids medical camps by organizing hygiene and health kits and making baby caps to donate to hospitals; and volunteers in North Brunswick for the Buddy Ball Basketball program for children with special needs.

Vinuta has been studying Indian classical music and violin for seven years and enjoys playing basketball.