Crowds wore their best green to enjoy 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Woodbridge

Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF
WOODBRIDGE – Crowds wore their best green outfits and accessories to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Woodbridge.
The Woodbridge American Irish Association’s parade kicked off at Woodbridge High School on March 8.
Claire Curran-Miloscia served as grand marshal and Maureen Kelly-Jurgens served as parade chair. The association’s Irish Woman of the Year was Barbara Lasek. Terence Patrick Sharkey was Irishman of the Year. Grace Fischer, a senior at Roselle Catholic High School, served as Miss American Irish, and Erin Sinatra, a senior at JFK Memorial High School, served as Lady in Waiting.
The Woodbridge American Irish Association is an Irish civic and social organization that has been around for 53 years. The association meets monthly and participates in a variety of community service events including feeding the homeless, sponsoring the Justin McCarthy Scholarship, maintaining the Charlie Shaughnessy Park, holding the Joe Ward Breakfast, visiting the Menlo Park Veterans Home in Edison, and participating in Tooling Around the Township.
The parade is funded with advertisements from local businesses and donations.
The association and honoree ceremony and flag raising ceremony was held at Town Hall prior to the parade. A post parade party was held at the Woodbridge Community Center.