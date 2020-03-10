Crowds wore their best green to enjoy 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Woodbridge

1 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

2 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

3 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

4 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

5 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

6 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

7 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

8 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

9 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

10 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

11 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

12 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

13 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

14 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

15 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

16 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

17 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

18 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

19 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

20 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

21 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

22 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

23 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

24 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KTHY CHANG/STAFF

25 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

26 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

27 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

28 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

29 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

30 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

31 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

32 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

33 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

34 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

35 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

36 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

37 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

38 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

39 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

40 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

41 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

42 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

43 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

44 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

45 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

46 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

47 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

48 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

49 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

50 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

51 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

52 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

53 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

54 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

55 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

56 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

57 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

58 / 58 Crowds wore their best green to enjoy the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Woodbridge on March 8.PHOTOS BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

❮

❯