Passing quietly, comfortably, and surrounded by family on March 03, 2020, was Cynthia Ann Dede, known to her friends as Cindy. She is survived by her children, the four K’s: Kevin, Kisten, Keith, and Kathleen, seven grandchildren, her loving companion Hirschel Kasper, her sister Carolyn Streitwieser, two nieces, and Hirsch’s daughter, Daivia Kasper, who became her own. Born June 11, 1935 in Utica, New York, to George and Gertrude McNally, Cindy graduated from Jamaica High School Queens, New York, then Columbia University School of Nursing in 1958. Married the following year, Cindy raised her children in Manhattan and Bedford Hills, New York, and finally settled in Princeton, New Jersey. In the early 1990s, Cindy relocated to Oberlin, Ohio, to spend the balance of her life with Hirsch.

Through her life as the tomboy of her immediate family, Cindy was an avid sportswoman, with tennis as a favorite and swimming as a passion. Apart from a short period while starting her family as a young woman, Cindy remained in the workforce for the duration of her life as a Registered Nurse, faithfully riding her bicycle to work daily despite Northern Ohio weather patterns. Although her physical activity was severely curtailed some 14 years ago, Cindy found new interests in yoga, walking, Bridge and a local stock investment club. Despite her physical limitations, she found the strength and kindness to deliver meals to others of greater need in the wider Oberlin area though Meals on Wheels. Importantly, she was an honorable member of the Oberlin Public Library supporting fundraising efforts and community events. As a true testament to her strength, love, and devotion to her family, friends, and community she may have well set the Guiness Record for survival on TPN intravenous feeding for the 13 years between her illness and her passing.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in remembrance of Cynthia A. Dede to the Oberlin Public Library, 65 South Main Street, Oberlin, Ohio 44074