East Brunswick Jewish Center will hold Torah Fund Brunch on March 22

The East Brunswick Jewish Center (EBJC) will hold a Torah Fund Brunch event at 10 a.m. on March 22 at the East Brunswick Jewish Center, located at 511 Ryders Ln.

The honoree will be a member of EBJC Sisterhood who shows chesed or kindness in everything she does and will be saluted for her devotion to the EBJC Sisterhood and to EBJC.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura Brandspiegel, who will share her experience as a student at the Jewish Theological Seminary.

Tickets cost $18 per person. Please RSVP by March 17 for the brunch event.

Checks are to be made payable to EBJC Sisterhood and mailed to:

EBJC Sisterhood, 511 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Contact Margot Julis at magooj1211@comcast.net or call 732-390-1245.

For more information, contact Jody Bramson at jlbrams@aol.com or call 732-390-5166.