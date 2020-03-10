Entries sought for annual Manalapan photo contest

MANALAPAN – The Manalapan Arts Council and Mayor Jack McNaboe have announced that entries are being accepted from township residents for the 12th annual Manalapan

photo contest.

The theme of the 2020 photo contest is “Making Memories.” Contest organizers will be looking for pictures of any event, happening, trip, reunion, gathering or just a moment in time that means something special to the photographer, according to a press release.

Linda Steele, contest co-chair, explained the contest and the theme, saying, “This year the Photo Contest Committee deliberately chose a very broad theme. This year’s theme allows for a lot of imagination – the subject can be a person, place, pet, food, activity, etc. – the proverbial ‘sky is the limit’. We encourage all Manalapan residents to consider submitting a photo.”

Teresa Erlitz, contest co-chair, added, “As usual, we want to make it as difficult as possible on our judges! The judges will be looking for photographic quality and will be

incorporating titles and artistic flair in their evaluations. The judges will be open to all the details in the photograph. We encourage all Manalapan residents to consider submitting a photo and a short caption that describes their photo.”

The contest is open to all Manalapan residents and the limit is one photo. Photographs must include a brief description (25 words or less) of the photo, according to the press release.

Prizes of $100 for first place and $50 for honorable mention will be awarded in the following categories: 18 years and over (senior); 17 years and younger (junior); People’s Choice – the photo that receives the most votes from the Manalapan Day (June 20) display will win a prize of $100.

Photo for the contest must be received by 4:30 p.m. May 22. Photos may be submitted by email to photocontest@mtnj.org (file must be less than 5mb) or dropped off at the Manalapan Health Department (prints must not be larger than 5×7 inches).

A complete set of rules and a submission form are available online at www.mtnj.org or at the Manalapan Health Department. A submission form must accompany each photograph.

For more information, call 732-446-8345.