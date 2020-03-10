Parker Schnabel in Gold Rush: Parker’s TrailCOURTESY OF DISCOVERY

By Rick Gables

Discovery Channel’s hit series Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail returns for season 4 on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT. As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, 25-year-old gold mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends will make the 8,000-mile journey to the vast terrains of Australia. The land is home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim in Australia, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation. This season, Parker will be joined by 24-year-old gold miner and prospecting expert Tyler Mahoney, a fourth-generation Australian gold miner. Her ability to navigate the country’s vast goldfields and read the ground will be instrumental. Rounding out the team will be Danny Etheridge, cameraman and close friend of Parker; and Fred Lewis, a former US military medic and communications specialist.

Bravo’s popular series Top Chef jets to the City of Angels for season 17 with All Stars LA, premiering with a supersized episode on Thursday, March 19, starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series returns with 10 finalists and 5 front runners, chasing the one thing that eluded them all – the coveted title of Top Chef. The chefs will compete across iconic locations in Los Angeles including the Griffith Observatory, The Getty Center, The Walt Disney Concert Hall, the LA Coliseum, and for the first time in show history, an epic finale in Italy. The series returns with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons, along with some of the biggest names in the culinary world, as well as some of your favorite celebrity foodies.

The new season of NBC’s exciting competition series The Wall, with Chris Hardwick returning as host, premieres Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and has changed people’s lives, giving away more than $11 million to date. This season executive producer LeBron James has a game-changing twist to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million. But with more reward, comes more risk and the potential to lose it all. Every question and every decision could be the difference of millions of dollars on the most unpredictable show TV offers.

