Hopewell Township Police Blotter

An 18-year-old Flemington man was arrested March 2 and charged with burglary and criminal mischief for attempting to break into a Crusher Road house on Feb. 23. The attempted burglary was discovered by police, who responded to the house on an activated burglar alarm.

A Hopewell Township woman reported on Feb. 29 that she was the victim of a fraud after she received an email with a shipping confirmation for an Apple MacBook laptop computer. She contacted the customer service number in the email and provided remote access to her computer. She was told that it contained a virus and that she should send Nike and Best Buy gift cards for services. She did so and later learned that she had been duped.

A 44-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested on an outstanding National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant from Hunterdon County while a police officer was conducting an investigation at a Route 31 address on Feb. 29. The man was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 26-year-old Philadelphia, Pa., man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and having an expired inspection sticker on his car after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Harbourton-Rocktown Road on Feb. 29. He had less than 50 grams of marijuana in his possession.

A pair of sunglasses valued at $461 was reported stolen from the cafeteria at a Bear Tavern Road business on Feb. 23.

A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Perth Amboy and Cranbury Township municipal courts following a motor vehicle stop on Pennington Road on March 2. He was also charged with failure to observe a traffic sign and an equipment violation. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A Hopewell Borough business representative reported that someone obtained a check that the business had mailed on Jan. 31, changed the payee information on the check and deposited it into a fraudulent checking account. The incident was reported on March 2.

A vandal damaged a truck belonging to a Somerset Street business in Hopewell Borough while it was parked at the business on March 1.

Three unlocked vehicles were entered at a Jacob’s Creek Road home overnight between March 3 and March 4. Miscellaneous items valued at a combined $75 were reported stolen from the vehicles.

A 21-year-old Trenton man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, speeding and failure to exhibit an insurance card after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Route 579 on March 5. He had less than 50 grams of marijuana in his possession.