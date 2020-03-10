Middlesex County College, New Jersey City University allow business student transfers

At the signing, seated, from left: Linda Scherr; Middlesex President Mark McCormick; Sue Henderson, President, NJCU; and Tamara Jhashi, Provost and Senior Vice President, NJCU. From Middlesex, standing: Nick Picioccio and Sheri-Rose Rubin, MCC faculty; Betsy Pajauis, MCC transfer counselor, Joseph Nesi, faculty, Aslihan Cakmak, Michelle Campbell, Vice President for Institutional Advancement; from NJCU, Bernard McSherry, Founding Dean, School of Business, and Guillermo De Veyga, Chief of Staff.PHOTO COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY COLLEGE

× At the signing, seated, from left: Linda Scherr; Middlesex President Mark McCormick; Sue Henderson, President, NJCU; and Tamara Jhashi, Provost and Senior Vice President, NJCU. From Middlesex, standing: Nick Picioccio and Sheri-Rose Rubin, MCC faculty; Betsy Pajauis, MCC transfer counselor, Joseph Nesi, faculty, Aslihan Cakmak, Michelle Campbell, Vice President for Institutional Advancement; from NJCU, Bernard McSherry, Founding Dean, School of Business, and Guillermo De Veyga, Chief of Staff.PHOTO COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY COLLEGE

Middlesex County College (MCC) recently signed an articulation agreement with New Jersey City University (NJCU) regarding students to easily perform a transfer.

The agreement will allow MCC’s business students to transfer seamlessly to NJCU.

Students who complete an associate degree at MCC and meet the admission requirements will be admitted with full junior status into a corresponding Bachelor of Science degree program in the School of Business at NJCU.

“The significance of this agreement is that our graduates who hold an AAS degree will transfer all 60 credits as specialization courses, unlike most schools that accept upper-level AAS courses as electives,” Aslihan Cakmak, chair of Business and Computer Science at MCC, said in a statement provided by MCC. “Based on their course mapping, our students will not have to repeat the courses that they have taken here.”

MCC’s academic vice president, Linda Scherr, lauded the agreement.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide seamless transfer pathways for even more MCC students thanks to our strong partnership with NJCU,” she said in the statement. “The NJCU School of Business is one of the best in the state and our graduates will be very well prepared for success at NJCU and the world of work.”