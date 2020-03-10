Coronavirus case in Little Silver leads to shut down of Red Bank High

RED BANK – Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver will remain shut down on March 11 after a 27-year-old from Little Silver tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The individual, whose identity was not revealed, has a sibling who attends Red Bank Regional High School, according to an update posted on the school website by Superintendent Louis Moore.

The sibling, who Moore did not identify, has not been tested for the coronavirus at this time.

The high school was closed to students and staff today, March 10, and will remain shut down on Wednesday while the building continues to be sanitized.

Extracurricular activities and practices are canceled until further notice. The SAT administration scheduled for March 14 and weekend scrimmages are canceled.

“The Department of Health is strongly recommending that symptomatic individuals should immediately contact their primary health care physician regarding testing measures,” the update reads.