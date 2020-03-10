South Brunswick boys’ basketball snatches state sectional title on Vemula’s layup

The South Brunswick High School boys' basketball team celebrates winning the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 championship with a 72-71 victory over Marlboro High School on March 10.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF

× The South Brunswick High School boys' basketball team celebrates winning the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 championship with a 72-71 victory over Marlboro High School on March 10.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF

The NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 boys’ basketball championship trophy is heading to Monmouth Junction thanks to Yathmin Vemula’s stellar heroics in the finals seconds for the South Brunswick High School boys’ basketball team.

Making big time plays throughout South Brunswick’s entire postseason run, the sophomore delivered another special moment to help bring home the program’s first state sectional title since the 2007-2008 season.

Off a great pass by Alex Strange, Vemula drove to the basket for a layup with one second left to send the fourth-seeded Vikings to a 72-71 victory over third-seeded Marlboro High School in the sectional championship game on March 10 in Marlboro.

“This is what I dreamed of doing when I was a kid,” Vemula said. “It’s beautiful. It’s a great feeling to put your team on your back and hit those shots. Feels wonderful.”

The Vikings had to claw back from being down 11 points midway through the third quarter, tying the game with 1:25 to go in the quarter after Justin Carbone knocked home his third three-pointer of the night.

Carbone finished with a game-high 28 points in the victory.

South Brunswick took its first lead of the game in the final seconds of the third period when Devin Strickland showed relentless effort to get the offensive rebound and knock in the put back to give the Vikings a 53-52 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Strickland was a man on a mission all night for South Brunswick, finishing with a game-high 28 points. The senior hit for eight points in the final three minutes of the third quarter to help South Brunswick grab the lead.

Marlboro answered right back with a 9-2 run to begin the fourth quarter, and held a 64-57 lead with under five minutes to play after senior Alex Ratner’s three-point play.

South Brunswick roared back on a 11-3 surge to retake the lead with under a minute and a half to play, but a nice feed by Aleksy Friedman to Jay Ratner put the Mustangs up 69-68 with just 1:11 left to play.

Still down one with 37 seconds left to play, Strickland was fouled and sent to the free-throw line.

Coming up empty at the strike moments earlier, the senior redeemed himself by going a perfect two-of-two to put the Vikings up 70-69.

At the other end of the floor, South Brunswick forced two bad shots for Marlboro, but could not get the offensive rebound on either shot.

The last one proved costly as sophomore Jack Seidler was able to track down the loose ball for Marlboro and knocked in the bucket to give the Mustangs back the lead with 16 seconds to play.

South Brunswick brought the ball down the court right way to form up a play to get and a last second shot off for the win.

Moving the ball around of the half court, Strange threw a backdoor pass to a wide open Vemula underneath the basket, and the sophomore became a hero in South Brunswick history with his game-winning layup to make the Vikings champions again!

Vemula scored eight points in the victory.

Friedman led Marlboro with 21 points in the contest, while Seidler finished with 18 points in the loss.

A team that just had one victory three years ago, South Brunswick has risen all the way up to the mountaintop and showed its doubters how good of a team they were this season.

“It feels surreal,” Strickland said. “I knew we had the talent to do it. We just put the work in. We knew all that hard work in the offseason and waking up at 6 AM was going to help us win a state championship.”

Follow Steven Bassin on Twitter @SBassin_Sports