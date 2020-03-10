‘Therapist in the Hood’ discusses race, sexual abuse during East Brunswick Hadassah program

1 / 3 Linda Lidor, left, and author Lisa Sturm 2 / 3 Elaine Silver, co president of East Brunswick Hadassah 3 / 3 "Therapist in the Hood" and author of "Echoed in My Bones," Lisa A. Sturm, gave a moving presentation of her experiences counseling in Irvington and read excerpts from her novel during a special Hadassah program. Sturm’s novel about twin sisters, black and white, who are separated at birth and raised in two different towns, was discussed on March 4 at the East Brunswick Library. Sturm and businesswoman Tasha Moore have created a Safe Zone program for at-risk girls to prevent and/or respond to sexual abuse and assault. Sturm’s publisher, Twisted Road Publications, is donating 40% of the sales to organizations that mentor inner-city girls: Girls: Live, Love, Laugh and Berry’s Butterflies.PHOTOS COURTESY OF CHRISTINE SULLIVAN ❮ ❯

EAST BRUNSWICK – “Therapist in the Hood” and author of “Echoed in My Bones,” Lisa A. Sturm, gave a moving presentation of her experiences counseling in Irvington and read excerpts from her novel during a special Hadassah program.

Sturm’s novel about twin sisters, black and white, who are separated at birth and raised in two different towns, was discussed on March 4 at the East Brunswick Library.

Sturm and businesswoman Tasha Moore have created a Safe Zone program for at-risk girls to prevent and/or respond to sexual abuse and assault. Sturm’s publisher, Twisted Road Publications, is donating 40% of the sales to organizations that mentor inner-city girls: Girls: Live, Love, Laugh and Berry’s Butterflies.