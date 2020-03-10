What did you think of the ‘Criminal Minds’ series finale?

Question: The Criminal Minds finale was well done except for one thing. If Penelope was being highlighted, why didn’t Shemar Moore pop in? Instead of being a good ending, it could have been great! — P. Yates, Colorado

Matt Roush: According to our post-finale interview with Criminal Minds‘ show-runner, they would have liked nothing better than to have Shemar Moore return as Morgan for just such a farewell moment. But he’s otherwise engaged on S.W.A.T. and, according to Erica Messer, “we weren’t able to pull that off.” A pity for fans, but it truly is difficult to borrow actors from ongoing series.

Question: What’s your take on Fox’s Deputy? We are especially enjoying the relationship between the Chief and his driver, Bishop. — Gwen

Matt Roush: I like Stephen Dorff as the Deputy and agree that his relationship with Bishop (Bex Taylor-Klaus) is one of the most distinctive aspects of an otherwise generic (to me) police drama. The episodes I watched over the first month or so of the series seemed to keep hitting the same beats, which is how procedurals work but which also tends to cause me to lose interest. I’m a bit more intrigued by Edie Falco as another L.A. law enforcement figure, the outsider police chief they call Tommy on CBS, also on Thursdays.