Allentown municipal annex receives county historic preservation grant

ALLENTOWN – The Allentown municipal annex on Church Street, a building with a history that dates to the 19th century, is getting some love from the Monmouth County Historical Commission.

The historical commission awarded preservation matching grant awards totaling $57,815 for 12 restoration projects at the annual Preservation Grants Awards ceremony held Feb. 24.

One recipient was the Allentown Historic Preservation Review Commission (HPRC), which will receive funding for a roof replacement and trim repair on the municipal annex. Most recently, the building was the site of the borough’s rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs.

According to information provided by the HPRC, the building at 14 Church St. has a history that dates back to 1845, when its current second floor was built at ground level by the Episcopalian congregation as a church. The building included a small steeple with a cross on top.

In 1869, the building was sold to the Catholic congregation to serve as the first Catholic church in town.

In 1898, Allentown officials purchased the lot on Church Street where the Catholic church is located for $500. Officials approved selling 54 feet of that lot (No. 14) to Charles A. Spaulding so he could build the present house at 16 Church St.

In 1917, the original 1.5-story church building, being used as a borough hall and office, was raised one story, permitting the Hope Fire Company to keep its engines on the first floor. At that time, the rock-faced concrete block walls were added, making the structure a two-story building with Borough Hall and offices on the second floor.

In 1937, an addition was made to the north side of the present building to accommodate a used ambulance, donated by Dr. Farmer, to serve residents.

In 1946, the fire company moved to new headquarters across the street and the entire first floor at 14 Church St. became the location of the Allentown First Aid Squad.

In 1975, borough offices moved to the former space used by the Allentown Police Department, until all borough services were consolidated at 8 N. Main St.

Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, who serves as the liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission, said, “It was my privilege to present grants to (representatives of) 29 commendable organizations who have dedicated their time to preserve historical structures in the county. Preserving our historical structures helps protect Monmouth County’s beautiful history and will help educate our youth.”

The historical commission is dedicated to remembering the past and preserving history for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s past, according to a press release.

The projects eligible for funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures, which are owned by nonprofit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public. The program covers structural work for projects commonly known as “bricks and mortar” endeavors, according to the press release.

“Since 1990, the historical commission continues to provide support for preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano of Allentown, the executive director of the historical commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

In addition to the Allentown municipal annex, the 2020 Preservation Grant recipients in western Monmouth County are:

• Millstone Township – Clarksburg Cultural Center, front door restoration;

• Freehold Township Historic Preservation Commission – Oakley Farmhouse, exterior painting and repair;

• Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – Craig House, dutch doors replacement;

• Howell Heritage and Historical Society – MacKenzie House, basement support and plaster repair.

In addition, the Monmouth County Historical Commission issued history regrants to 17 applicants totaling $19,185 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program.

This Partnership Program supports existing local history organizations by providing grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other nonprofit entities, such as municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations, according to the press release.

Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of State.

The 2020 History Regrant recipients in western Monmouth County are:

• Allentown Historic Preservation Review Commission – SP for historical marker at the Union African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery;

• Friends of Millstone Township Historic Properties – GOS for utilities, including phone and internet service;

• Colts Neck Historical Preservation Commission – SP for historic sites brochure;

• Battleground Historical Society – GOS for insurance and utility costs;

• Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS for executive director’s salary;

• Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS for liability insurance and outdoor maintenance costs.

“The Board of Freeholders and I would like to thank the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these regrants through the County History Partnership Program,” Burry said.

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was created by the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders for the preservation and conservation of local history.

Established in August 1988, its primary program is the historic preservation grants, an undertaking that recognizes the acute need for funds to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy, according to the press release.