Bordentown Township officials encourage participation in 2020 census

With the census count approaching this month, Bordentown Township officials are encouraging residents to participate.

The count is mandated by the constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands). Officials said each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone or by mail.

Bordentown Township Committeeman Eugene Fuzy said residents’ participation in this year’s count could serve a vital purpose to the community and state.

“Unfortunately, like most things in life, it has to do with money. The census helps us get the federal dollars we deserve to fund local shared services such as roads, schools and hospitals,” Fuzy said. “It also allows governments (local, school boards and state) to plan for the future as they look at the age demographics of the populations they serve.

“Businesses will also look at the demographic information to decide on which towns they want to move to,” Fuzy added.

Fuzy said documents for the census are planned to arrive in mailboxes on March 12.

“They can be filled out online (first time), phone and via mail,” Fuzy said.

The township committeeman also noted that participation in this year’s census for New Jersey residents is particularly important for multiple reasons: