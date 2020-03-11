Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for March 11)

The North Brunswick Municipal Youth Alliance will hold its second annual Holi celebration from 1-4 p.m. on March 14 at Veterans Park, Roosevelt Avenue, North Brunswick. Holi is an Indian festival celebrating the arrival of spring. Attendees are encouraged to wear white, as guests throw colored powder. Donate $5 or bring a non-perishable food item for the North Brunswick Food Bank. RSVP at bit.ly/nbtHoli2020 American Legion Post 459 will hold an indoor garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 at the post hall, 1015 Linwood Place, North Brunswick. Spaces are available. Call 732-249-4147. The South Brunswick Police Department is seeking new officers. At a minimum, candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age; possess a minimum of 60 college credits from an accredited college or university; or have four years of active military service in the United States Armed Forces with an Honorable Discharge. Applicants must also be U.S. citizens and hold a current driver’s license. The department will give a competitive exam administered by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. The deadline to apply is April 10, with the exam being given on April 22 at South Brunswick High School, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. For a list of requirements and how to apply to take the exam, visit www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-South-Brunswick-NJ-Police-Officer-Jobs/903/ For questions about the exam, email sbpdrecruit@sbpdnj.net

The Viking Closet at South Brunswick High School is holding a prom dress drive through March 20.

Gently worn and new prom dresses, formal dresses, shoes, jewelry and purses for students in eighth grade and high school are requested.

New makeup, perfume, gift certificates for salons and raffle items are also requested.

The ninth annual Red Carpet Dress Event will then be held from 1:30-5 p.m. on March 21 at the school, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. Parents are required to attend. Bring a student ID and a non-perishable food item. All items will be available free of charge.

RSVP to vikingcloset@gmail.com and follow SBHSVikingCloset on Instagram.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is holding its 10th annual Month of Giving during March.

Proceeds will specifically benefit the Hugs for Brady Foundation on March 25 when visiting the Princeton location at 3495 Route 1 south, Suite 118B, by Whole Foods and Staples.

To place an order in advance, email beachbaysubs@gmail.com by March 20.

Hugs for Brady is a pediatric cancer awareness organization based out of South Brunswick.

The North Brunswick Senior Center is offering a bus trip to the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse on April 17 to see “Sherlock Holmes Returns.”

The bus will leave at 10:15 a.m. from the Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place, North Brunswick.

The cost is $70 per person, and includes lunch, show and transportation.

For tickets, call 732-418-2222.

The Flying Ivories will perform a Dueling Pianos show from 7-11 p.m. on March 14 at Our Lady of Peace Parish Center, 1740 Route 130 north at Washington Road, North Brunswick. Tickets are $25 per person or $175 for a reserved party of eight. Cash bar, Complimentary coffee and dessert. For adults 21 and older. Contact Janet Pinto at jmpinto1620@yahoo.com for tickets. The North Brunswick Police Unity Tour Team will hold a Designer Bag Bingo & Gift Auction from 5:30-11 p.m. on March 27 at Our Lady of Peace Church, Parish Hall, 277 Washington Pl., North Brunswick. Proceeds benefit the officers who will take the bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in May for National Police Week. Tickets are $30 each. Visit eventbrite or follow the police department on Facebook for more information.

Freddie Rubino will perform a comedy show on March 27 at North Brunswick Fire Co. No. 3, 1470 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick.

Dinner starts at 7 p.m., followed by the show at 8 p.m.

Support the Adams AC youth football league.

Buffet dinner (Lenten menu available), beer, wine, soft drinks, dessert and coffee included.

Cost is $45 for the dinner and show. For tickets, call Scott at 732-491-5560, Rich at 732-732-2222 or Derek at 908-812-2435.

Sons of American Legion Squadron 401 will hold an All-U-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on March 21 at the post hall, 148 Major Road, South Brunswick, to raise funds for post improvement projects.

The menu will feature plain, blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea and juice.

The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

For tickets or information, stop by the post or call 732-329-9861.

The North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services will hold Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8-10 a.m. on March 28 at The Greene Turtle, 211 Main St., North Brunswick.

Special guests Parx the Chipmunk and the Greene Turtle himself will appear as well.

Enjoy breakfast, crafts, games and a hunt for the golden egg.

Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the township’s Heritage Day festival.

For more information, visit northbrunswicknj.gov or call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The North Brunswick Township High School Class of 2022 gift basket auction will be held on March 20 at the school, 98 Raider Road, North Brunswick.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Snow date is March 27. Pre-sale tickets are available for $30; includes free entry, a value pack of auction tickets and early access at 6 p.m. At the door, entry fee will be $10 and auction ticket packs will be $35. To order tickets, email NBTHSClassof2022@gmail.com or call Diana at 732-672-5560. The Adams Athletic & Social Club will hold fish frys from 5-7 p.m. on March 13 at the Adams AC, 1210 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick. Options include fried or baked fish, fried shrimp or fried clams, all with French fries and cole slaw, for $14. A combo meal of all three fishes plus French fries and cole slaw is $16. Eat in or take out. Free delivery. Call 908-812-2435 to place an order for pick up.

The Education Foundation of South Brunswick will hold a Ladies Night Dance Party at 7 p.m. on March 27 at Rasoi, 620 Georges Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Tickets are $40 per person, and includes dinner and dancing.

For tickets, visit edfoundationsb.org.

The Mackenzie Blair Foundation will hold Designer Bag Bingo on April 24 at Our Lady of Peace, 227 Washington Ave., North Brunswick.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games begin at 7 p.m.

Advanced tickets include 10 bingo game sheets, three boards per game. Bingo package is $35; does not include EventBrite ticket fee.

Tricky tray packages will be pressed.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Purchase tickets at www.thembf.eventbrite.com.

For more information, email Wendy at thembfbingo@gmail.com.

The North Brunswick Heritage Day Committee will present Taste of the Town from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 25 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 1740 Route 130, North Brunswick.

There will be wine, beer, food and music.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

For tickets, call the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475, or order online at www.communitypass.net.

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 will hold its 25th annual Cops & Rodders Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 26 in the parking lot next to DeVry University, 630 Route 1 north, North Brunswick.

To register a car or learn about sponsorships, contact Officer Joseph Grasso or Officer Shawn McCorry at carshow@nbtpba160.com.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide.

Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

Donations are needed for a tricky tray auction to benefit South Brunswick High School Project Graduation.

Gift basket, gift card or monetary donations will be accepted. Drop off inside the main entrance of the high schooler send to SBHS c/o PG Tricky Tray, Attn: Lisa Carneglia, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction 08852. To arrange a pickup, call Lisa at 732-239-6393 or Gina at 732-266-7927.

The tricky tray will be held on March 28 at Crossroads Middle School North, 635 Georges Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. Doors open at 5 p.m. Calling begins at 7 p.m.

The North Brunswick Board of Education will hold a special meeting regarding the 2020-21 school budget and any other items that may come before the board at 9 a.m. on March 14 at the Board of Education Office, Maple Meade School, 300 Old Georges Road, North Brunswick.

Formal action may be taken.

The Italian American Social Club of North Brunswick will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on March 15 at the club, 1090 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick.

Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, coffee, tea and dessert will be served. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

For tickets, call Tony Puleio at 732-249-1387, Sam Caramela at 732-247-7240 or Frank DiGiglio at 732-821-9787.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

The Ladies Auxiliary of North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on March 28 at the firehouse, 2030 Route 130 north, North Brunswick.

Menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, muffins, bagels, coffee, tea and juice.

Cost is $10 for adults or $5 for children 12 and younger.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

A tricky tray to benefit South Brunswick High School Project Graduation will be held on March 28 at Crossroads Middle School North, 635 Georges Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Calling begins at 7 p.m.

Gift basket, gift card or monetary donations will be accepted. Drop off inside the main entrance of the high schooler send to SBHS c/o PG Tricky Tray, Attn: Lisa Carneglia, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction 08852. To arrange a pickup, call Lisa at 732-239-6393 or Gina at 732-266-7927.

The South Brunswick High School Viking Closet will hold its ninth annual prom dress event on March 21.

In preparation, prom dresses and accessories will be collected through March at the school, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays while school is in session.

Semi-formal dresses, shoes, jewelry, purses, makeup kits, hair care products and monetary donations will be accepted, as will gift certificates to be included in a free raffle.

The Middlesex County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers for the Primary Election on June 2. In addition to receiving a stipend of $200 for the day, poll workers perform a valuable civic service by helping to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote.

Any county resident who is 18 years or older, registered to vote in Middlesex County and can speak English is qualified to become a poll worker. High school students (16 or 17 years old) can serve as poll workers if they are a United States citizen, a resident of Middlesex County, can speak English and have written permission from his or her parent or guardian and high school representative.

While all individuals are welcome to apply, the county’s focus is recruiting poll workers to assist the county’s large demographics of voters who speak English and at least one of the following languages: Spanish, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean.

No experience is needed. Before Election Day, each poll worker attends a single-session training course.

Those interested in becoming poll workers are advised to apply now in order to reserve a spot. For more information and to obtain an application, call the Middlesex County Board of Elections at 732-745-3471.

Tax forms are available at the South Brunswick Public Library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

A new 1040 form for seniors only is now available.

Forms are located near the Information Services Desk. Ask a librarian for more assistance.

Applications are being accepted for plots in the North Brunswick Community Garden at the Pulda Farm, Old Georges Road off Route 130, North Brunswick.

Families can grow herbs, produce and flowers. A 10-foot by 10-foot plot costs $35.

Make checks payable to the Township of North Brunswick. Send to the Township of North Brunswick, Department of Parks & Recreation, ATTN: Community Garden Committee / Lou Ann Benson, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick 08902

Applications are due by March 30.

Visit northbrunswicknj.gov for the application and rules and regulations.

The North Brunswick Democratic Organization is accepting resumes to screen for the two council seats up for election in 2020. All potential candidates must be a resident of North Brunswick and a registered Democrat. Any individual wishing to place his or her name before the organization for consideration of said office must submit a resume limited to two typed pages and should include the prospective candidate’s name, home address, home telephone number, and present occupation. All resumes must be received by March 15. Mail to North Brunswick Democratic Organization, 8 Golden Valley Dr., North Brunswick 08902.

The Adams Athletic & Social Club will hold a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. on March 13 at the Adams AC, 1210 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick. Options include fried or baked fish, fried shrimp or fried clams, all with French fries and cole slaw, for $14. A combo meal of all three fishes plus French fries and cole slaw is $16. Eat in or take out. Free delivery. Call 908-812-2435 to place an order for pick up.

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its 16th annual gala, Gala de Espana, from 4-8:30 p.m. on March 15 at Ria Mar, 25 Whitehead St., South River.

Honorees include Lisa Botalico, assistant director and principal dancer; Gisele Assi, Flamenco singer and principal dancer; Krystina Moreno, principal dancer; Teresa Rodriguez, Flamenco soloist; and Catarina Carrasco, featured dancer.

There will be an all-Spanish banquet with sangria and desserts. Dance to the music of Donny Pesce. Wear a Flamenco costume or Spanish-themed dress for a best outfit prize.

Tickets are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10.

To order online, visit www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 732-598-3979.

Guidelines for the annual NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Mental Health Poetry Contest include: * Poem should be in keeping with the theme of how your superpowers helped you battle your challenges with mental illness * Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files. * Poem should be no longer than 40 lines. * Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry. * Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email (if available), mailing address and phone number. The contest submission deadline is March 25. Mail typed entries to NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902. Or, email your entry with the signed media release form to poetry@naminj.org. April is the National Poetry Month and May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Playhouse 22 will hold open auditions for “Camelot,” a musical by Lerner and Loewe, at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 and 31 at the theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Callbacks will be by invitation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 4.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Sides will be provided at auditions.

Be prepared to list any dance experience. Everyone auditioning will be taught a short movement combination. No specific shoes/attire required.

Video auditions will not be accepted. Bring your theater resume.

Rehearsals are expected to begin on or about April 6 and will be held depending on cast availability.

​Performance dates are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, June 12–28. Tech Week will begin on June 6 and all cast members are expected to attend these rehearsals.

For character descriptions, visit www.playhouse22.org.

One in 8 Middlesex County residents are food insecure – meaning they don’t have reliable, affordable access to nutritious foods and necessities.

The holidays are over but the need for food donations has not ended. MCFOODS (Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services) is running low on items such as macaroni and cheese, rice, spaghetti, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned fruits and vegetables.

Consider hosting a food drive with your business, school, civic group or athletic team. MCFOODS can provide containers and transportation of items back to the warehouse. A flyer is attached that can be used or personalized to promote a collection.

Individual donations can be dropped off at the libraries in East Brunswick, Edison, Metuchen, Monroe, Piscataway, Plainsboro and Woodbridge.

MCFOODS is also in need of volunteers to help at the warehouse, offer professional expertise, assist at local events and host a food drive.

For more information, contact Jennifer Apostol, MCFOODS director, by calling 609-409-5033, emailing ja@mciauth.com or visiting www.mciauth.com.

Guidelines for the annual NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Mental Health Poetry Contest include:

* Poem should be in keeping with the theme of how your superpowers helped you battle your challenges with mental illness

* Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

* Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

* Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

* Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email (if available), mailing address and phone number.

The contest submission deadline is March 25.

Mail typed entries to NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902. Or, email your entry with the signed media release form to poetry@naminj.org.

April is the National Poetry Month and May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Jamesburg Presbyterian Church will hold a Merit Badge Fair on March 28, open to all Boy Scouts of America scouts. Each class has a $15 non-refundable registration fee. Separate transactions are required for registering each sibling. Each scout will receive one free lunch; additional food and snacks available for sale. Scouts must be prepared. Bring a signed blue card, printed merit badge workbook for each class, pen and paper. Scouts should be dressed in Class A uniform. If prerequisites are not completed, a partial completion will be given. For more information, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4daea62ca5ff2-merit. Do not call the church.

North Brunswick Township is accepting submissions for its Veterans Park Memorial Paver Donation Project.

Any resident who has a family member who served in the United States military during a wartime period can honor them at Veterans Park on Roosevelt Avenue with a 4-inch-by-8-inch brick engraved with their name, branch of service, rank, conflict and period of service.

All engraving will be done in upper case. There is a maximum of three lines with 15 letters/spaces/punctuation marks per line.

Checks in the amount of $75 should be made payable to the Township of North Brunswick and mailed with the name, mailing address, telephone and email to the Veterans Paver Donation Project, c/o the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick 08902.

For more information, call Lou Ann Benson at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The Township of North Brunswick will continue honoring veterans with a secondary street signs at township roads.

Applications for wartime veterans are received throughout the year. The honored veterans must be a past or current resident of North Brunswick.

The requirements can be found at www.northbrunswicknj.gov; on Facebook; or at the Municipal Building at the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

For more information, contact Lou Ann Benson at lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov.

The Township of North Brunswick has created an opportunity for ice skating across the street from the Municipal Building, 710 Hermann Road.

The ice skating rink will be open through March 1. Hours of operation will be weekdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:30-8:30 p.m. Skates may be rented for $3 if sizes are available. Call the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to ensure there are no changes in operational times. The rink will also be open for birthday parties. For more information and training videos, visit northbrunswicknj.gov.

The 74th annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic will be held on May 14 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe, by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tee off is 9 a.m.

Sign up at mcrcc.org.

The Antonia Maria Foundation and Day One Sober Living will hold their 2020 spring gala, Celebrate a New Day, from 7-11 p.m. on April 3 at the South Gate Manor, 260 South St., Freehold.

The second annual gala will launch the partnership with Day One to help revolutionize sober living care for women in New Jersey. Together, the two organizations will be opening Leo’s House, a recovery home for women following in the footsteps of Gracie’s House. Both are located in North Brunswick.

For information on tickets or sponsorship, call 732-823-8350.

Fight the Stigma, a mental health awareness 5K hosted by the North Brunswick Soccer Club, will be held on April 19. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Community Park, 2053 Route 130 south, North Brunswick. Check in begins at 8 a.m.

There will be free refreshments for all racers. Team discount for five or more participants. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit Minding Your Mind. For more information, visit www.mindingyourmind.org. To register or to make a donation, visit www.mha5k.org or runsignup.com/MHA5K. For more information, email mentalhealthawareness5k@gmail.com.

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo will showcase more than 200 exhibitors selling saltwater fishing products, from new boats and kayaks to an array of accessories including fishing rods, reels and lures, from noon to 8 p.m. on March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison.

The annual event includes a seminar on filleting and preparing fish, a Fishing 101 Interactive Center, a 50-foot casting pond, a fishing simulator and free fishing for children 11 and younger.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and younger when accompanied by an adult. All children 11 and under will receive free admission on March 15. Rods Go Free on March 13 – anyone named Rod or any variation of the name will receive free admission with a valid form of ID.

Tickets are on sale at saltwater.sportshows.com/.

The Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo will be held March 27-29 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison. Reiki, crystals, psychic readings, workshops and aura photography. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on March 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 29. Free tote for the first 150 attendees at the door on March 28 and 29. For more information and tickets, visit www.heartofonenessholisticexpo.com.

The 74th annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic will be held on May 14 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe, by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tee off is 9 a.m. Sign up at mcrcc.org. Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County will hold its One Community Gala for 2020 at 5 p.m. on June 14 at Classical Caterers at Congregation B’Nai Tikvah, 1001 Finnegans Lane, North Brunswick. Dinner, dancing and auction. Honorees include community leaders David and Ellen Rabinowitz, BCB Bank and Vincent Davis, and Bill Neary. Sponsorship opportunities and journal ads are available. For more information, email JeanieJ@jfsmiddlesex.org or JudyC@jfsmiddlesex.org, or call 732-777-1940.

The fourth annual Celebrate Middlesex County event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 at Roosevelt Park, Parsonage Road, Edison.

Enjoy roller skating, a fishing derby, live music, entertainment, food trucks and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/celebrate.