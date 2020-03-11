Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for March 11)

St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church will hold Lenten Fish Dinners from 5-7 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27 and April 3 in the Parish Center, 30 Jackson St., South River. Take out dinners available at 4 p.m. The menu includes fried cod fish, French fries, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, salad, clam chowder, dessert, coffee and tea. Adult fish dinners are $12, while children’s meals are $5. Tickets will be on sale at the door or in the parish office during business hours.

The 37th annual Norma & Ralph Lamo Daisy Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on March 15 at the Hilton, 3 Tower Center Blvd., off Route 18 north, East Brunswick. There will be a deejay, music, games and raffles. The cost is $15 for adults or $5 for children under 10. Tickets are available at the East Brunswick Recreation Department, 350 Dunhams Corner Road, East Brunswick; or at the door. All proceeds will benefit the special needs children of the Daisy Recreation Program. For more information, call 732-390-6797.

The East Brunswick High School Drama Club will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. on March 13 and 14, at 3 p.m. on March 15, and at 7 p.m. on March 20 and 21 at the school, 380 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.

For more information, visit ebhsdrama.org.

The Women of Trinity will serve their famous Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on March 14 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 367 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, homemade Irish soda bread, hot and cold beverages and desserts.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $8 for children 6-12; children 5 and under eat free.

Takeout available.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

For more information, call the church office at 732-257-6636.

Jamesburg Presbyterian Church will hold meetings of the Jamesburg Area Association of Churches from 6:30-8:15 p.m. each Wednesday during Lent at the church, 175 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg.

A different church leader officiates each week and provides a short talk on the meaning of a particular piece of Scripture. The fourth meeting on March 18 will cover Psalm 23:4, “though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.”

Dinner is included.

All are welcome to attend. Call 732-521-1711 to RSVP.

Join The Daniel Pearl Education Center for “Intersection Point: A Conversation on Religion and Race” with Rabbi Tiferet Berenbaum of Temple Beth Zion in Brookline, Massachusetts, at 8 p.m. on March 20 Temple B’nai Shalom, 15 Fern Road, East Brunswick.

Email dpeccommittee@gmail.com for more information.

A Torah Fund Brunch event will be held at 10 a.m. on March 22 at the East Brunswick Jewish Center, 511 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

The honoree will be a member of Sisterhood who shows “chesed,” or kindness.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura Brandspiegel, who will share her experience as a student at the Jewish Theological Seminary.

Cost will be $18 per person. RSVP by March 17. Checks are to be made payable to EBJC Sisterhood and mailed to EBJC Sisterhood, 511 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

or Jody Bramson at jlbrams@aol.com or 732-390-5166 for more information.

The annual Monroe Township Cub Scout Pack 3 Pinewood Derby Race will take place from noon until 3:30 p.m. on March 15 at the Monroe Community Center, 120 Monmouth Rd, Monroe, in the old gym.

Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade in and around Monroe will design, build and race a car built from a block of wood. It is the culmination of their winter race season as they prepare for spring outdoor Cub Scout activities.

SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church will hold its annual Easter Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 in the church hall, 9 Jeffrie Ave., South River.

The bazaar will feature ethnic Lenten foods such as pierogies, stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes, babka and baked goods. Ethnic items will be available for purchase. There will also be a gift basket raffle.

For more information, call Deb or Pete at 732-735-6540.

Disability Allies will facilitate a transition fair, “Meet the Support Coordinators,” from 4-8 p.m. on March 30 at The Young Adult Community Inclusion Center, in The Village Green Shopping Center, 415 Route 18, East Brunswick.

Support Coordination is a division funded service that assists individuals in gaining access to needed program and state plan services. Case managers will be replaced by support coordinators employed by community-based agencies approved to provide that service. Individuals in the Supports Program or the Community Care Program must formally select one of the many agencies available.

Register in advance at disabilityallies.com/coordination.

To learn more about our services, visit our website at www.disabilityallies.com

East Brunswick Elks Lodge 2370 will hold its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and egg hunt from 9 a.m. to noon on April 11 at the lodge, 21 Oakmont Ave., East Brunswick.

The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10:15 a.m.

Breakfast will be served from 9-10:30 a.m.

The cost is $10 per person. Children under 10 are free.

Contact Joan Scaduto at 732-567-6671 or joanie927@hotmail.com for tickets. Reservations are highly recommended.

Blackhawks Lacrosse is enrolling girls in grades 3-8 for the Spring 2020 season.

This team is open to residents in East Brunswick, South River, Spotswood, Milltown, Helmetta, Jamesburg, Old Bridge and any other town with no lacrosse team of its own.

The program will run from March to late May. Practices are two to three times per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) with all games on the weekends (Friday and Sunday).

Players must provide their own stick, eye goggles, mouth guard and cleats.

Registration fee is $250 for East Brunswick residents or $275 for non-residents.

No prior lacrosse experience is necessary, but U.S. Lacrosse membership is required to play. Visit www.uslacrosse.org to join.

For more information, email EBGirlsLAX@gmail.com or visit www.BlackhawksGirlsLAX.com

Raritan Chapter 58, Order of the Eastern Star, will hold its annual tricky tray on March 14 at the Philo Masonic Lodge, 120 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Auction starts at 7 p.m.

Donation is $10. Snack bar available.

Must be 18 or older to attend.

The Suburban Artist Guild will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. on March 13 at the East Brunswick Library, Jean Walling Civic Center off Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

Award-winning artist Salomon Kadoche will demonstrate the techniques he uses to create pastel paintings.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance will be held by the Old Bridge Columbian Club at 7-11 p.m. on March 14 at 61 Pine St., Old Bridge.

Cost is $32 per person in advance only. Includes full corned beef and cabbage dinner with soda bread, salad, tap beer, soda, coffee, tea and desserts.

Special wine price, and cash bar for drinks.

Deejay music.

For reservations, call 908-510-5693 or 732-707-3417.

The East Brunswick Library will celebrate the sixth annual New Jersey Makers Day with a Week of Making, a series of workshops to show the importance of exploring new opportunities for education, entrepreneurship and hands-on learning.

Several events are planned for adults. The library is offering courses on how to “cut the cable cord” by using online streaming services at 3 p.m. on March 17, as well as simple bicycle repairs with staff from Kim’s Bike Shop of New Brunswick at 7 p.m. on March 17.

Other adult programs include cross-stitch at 7 p.m. on March 16, an introduction to 3D printing at 7 p.m. on March 18, making a tote bag using a Cricut Maker at 7 p.m. on March 19, and a crochet refresher at 1 p.m. on March 20.

Registration is required by visiting www.ebpl.org/calendar.

The Week of Making ends with New Jersey Makers Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21. This is a full day of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) and tech activities for children and their families.

There are also Week of Making activities for teenagers. They can make DIY origami newspaper planners at 4 p.m. on March 17, rainbow edible cookie dough at 7 p.m. on March 17 and fresh pasta at 7 p.m. on March 19.

The library is located on Civic Center Drive off Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

Playhouse 22 will hold open auditions for “Camelot,” a musical by Lerner and Loewe, at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 and 31 at the theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Callbacks will be by invitation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 4.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Sides will be provided at auditions.

Be prepared to list any dance experience. Everyone auditioning will be taught a short movement combination. No specific shoes/attire required.

Video auditions will not be accepted. Bring your theater resume.

Rehearsals are expected to begin on or about April 6 and will be held depending on cast availability.

​Performance dates are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, June 12–28. Tech Week will begin on June 6 and all cast members are expected to attend these rehearsals.

For character descriptions, visit www.playhouse22.org.

American Legion Post 253 will hold a Murder Mystery Dinner from 5-10 p.m. on April 18 at the post, 50 Devoe Ave., Spotswood. Cost is $50 per person by April 10, and $65 per person afterward. Buffet dinner included. For more information, text 732-991-9507 or visit the post on Facebook. The Sgt. John Basilone Italian-American Club, 48 Appleby Ave., South River, has resumed its weekly Tuesday night dinners at 6:30 p.m.

The fresh-cooked homemade dinners include soup, salad, entrée, dessert, coffee and tea. The menu changes each week.

The cost is $12.

For more information, call 732-238-0310 on the day of the dinner or visit www.imperialmusiccenter.com for a listing of the menu and dates of monthly concerts.

Since the club supports the South River Food Bank, donations of non-perishable items will be collected.

Rabbi Jeff Pivo of the East Brunswick Jewish Center will take part in “Freshly Brewed” Coffee and Conversation at The Coffee Bar, Ryders Crossing Shopping Center, 350 Ryders Lane, Milltown.

Schedule is 10 a.m. on March 12, 7 p.m. on March 23 and noon on March 30.

Visit www.facebook.com/eastbrunswickjc for additional dates and times.

East Brunswick has been named a Tree City U.S.A. for 2020, the 42nd time the city has received this national recognition from The National Arbor Day Foundation.

Tree City U.S.A. communities receive a flag with the program’s logo, a walnut-mounted plaque, Tree City U.S.A. community signs and maple leaf stickers. The recognition materials will be presented to Mayor Brad Cohen at 1:30 p.m. on May 1 at Irwin Elementary School, 72 Racetrack Road, East Brunswick.

Students and faculty at Irwin will provide entertainment. Roughly 500 seedlings will be distributed along with planting instructions, donated by Stop & Shop of East Brunswick and the East Brunswick Shade Tree Department. A poster contest with a chosen winner from each grade will take place. The East Brunswick Woman’s Club will donate a magnolia tree to be planted at the school.

The South River Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Class I Special Law Enforcement Officer.

The Class I Special Police Officer will work under the direction of the chief of police. Class I officers are typically assigned to court security details, special events, parking enforcement and to supplement routine patrol.

Minimum qualifications:

• Must be a resident of the State of New Jersey.

• Must pass a psychological exam.

• Must pass a medical exam and have a doctor complete a medical certification.

• Must pass a drug test pursuant to Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Drug Testing Policy.

• Must be able to pass an extensive background check.

• Must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license in good standing.

• Must be 18 years of age or older.

• Must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

Interested applicants can obtain an application from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Records Bureau, South River Police Department, 61 Main St., South River. Applications must be returned to the police department by March 20.

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department is offering high school equivalency and citizenship programs, free of charge. The High School Equivalency Program is currently running and will conclude in May. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at East Brunswick High School, 380 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Classes prepare attendees for TASC; not a testing center. The Citizenship Program is currently running and will conclude in May. Classes are held on Mondays and Wednesdays in Meeting Room 3 at the East Brunswick Library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center Dr. Classes run either from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 12:30-3 p.m. dependent on class level. To register for either program, call Community Programs at 732-613-6983.

The East Power Regional of Winter Guard International (WGI) will bring together premier percussion and wind ensembles in the region to compete for top honors from March 14-15 at Monroe Township High School, 200 Schoolhouse Road, Monroe.

Tickets are $20 for March 14, $23 for March 15 or $34 for both days. Saturday ticket includes preliminaries at both venues and Scholastic A semi finals on Saturday evening. Sunday ticket includes finals only. Combo ticket includes all events at both venues on both Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information, visit wgi.org or call 937-247-5919.

Milltown Boy Scout Troop 33 will hold its annual fundraising spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. on March 14 at the American Legion, 4 JFK Dr., Milltown.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 9, $8 for seniors, and $8 for early bird from 4-5 p.m.

Contact a local scout for tickets, or purchase at the door.

Orders are being taken for 11 different flavors of babka – cheese, chocolate, cinnamon crumb, prune, poppy, raspberry, apricot, raisin ($12); or raspberry cheese, apricot cheese and chocolate cheese ($13) – offered by Ss. Peter and Paul RO Church in South River.

To order, call Judy at 732-828-0076.

Pickup will be from 3-7 p.m. on March 26 in the church hall, 7 Jeffrie Ave, South River.

Orders are due by March 22.

The church will then hold its annual spring festival on March 28.

A corned beef and cabbage event will be held from 1-7 p.m. on March 17 at American Legion Post 253, 50 Devoe Ave., Spotswood.

All-you-can-eat buffet for $10. Drink specials will be announced.

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its 16th annual gala, Gala de Espana, from 4-8:30 p.m. on March 15 at Ria Mar, 25 Whitehead St., South River.

Honorees include Lisa Botalico, assistant director and principal dancer; Gisele Assi, Flamenco singer and principal dancer; Krystina Moreno, principal dancer; Teresa Rodriguez, Flamenco soloist; and Catarina Carrasco, featured dancer.

There will be an all-Spanish banquet with sangria and desserts. Dance to the music of Donny Pesce. Wear a Flamenco costume or Spanish-themed dress for a best outfit prize.

Tickets are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10.

To order online, visit www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 732-598-3979.

A lecture on “Health and Fitness Concerns For An Active Population” will be held by Brandeis University Middlesex Chapter at 1 p.m. on March 16 at the East Brunswick Library, Civic Center Drive off Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

This presentation covers general health and fitness concerns for an active, aging population. Dr. Jay Koenigsberg, PT, DPT, of the Kessler Rehabilitation Center in East Brunswick, will review osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, joint replacement surgery and Parkinson’s disease.

The program is free and open to the public.

The March social justice collection will collect books for pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes at the Redshaw School in New Brunswick.

For more information, call Thelma at 732-257-4833.

The annual Makerfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 .m. on March 21 at the Monroe Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe. The annual celebration will include crafting, electronics, 3D Printing, creativity, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), hands-on projects and demonstrations for all ages. For more information, call 732-521-5000 or visit www.monroetwplibrary.org.

Fish Fry Fridays are back at American Legion Post 25, 4 JFK Dr., Milltown, from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays through April 10.

Cost is $10 for adults, or $5 for children 12 and under. Dinner includes fries or macaroni and cheese, plus salad, coleslaw and dessert.

Take out is available for an additional 50 cents each meal.

For more information, call 732-828-7125.

The St. James Knights of Columbus will hold Lenten fish frys through April 10 at Council 6336, 83 E. Lincoln Ave., Jamesburg.

Eat in or take out.

There will be a salad bar, meatless entrée choices and desserts.

The Spotswood Police Department, in conjunction with Spotswood resident Marylin Israel, will hold a walk on April 18 to raise awareness for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), a birth defect that occurs during fetal development which causes a hole in an infant’s diaphragm, which leaves limited room for the lungs to grow. Israel’s 7-month-old grandson Asher was diagnosed with CDH during a 20-week ultrasound. After five months in the NICU he returned home to his parents Gonzalo and Jennifer. The walk will begin at Immaculate Conception in Spotswood and continue to the Maple Street Pavilion in Helmetta. For more information, visit the Spotswood Police Department’s Facebook page. The Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey will offer a trip to The Museum of Jewish Heritage for the “Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away” exhibit on April 20. Round-trip transportation and boxed lunch is included in the fee of $64 per person. Meet at 11 a.m. at the federation’s office, 230 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River. Bus should return by 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Adler at 732-588-1800.

The Spotswood Police Department is accepting applications for the 2020 Junior Police Academy, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 13-17 at Spotswood High School, 105 Summerhill Road, Spotswood.

The academy is open to students entering sixth through 12th grades.

Applications can be picked up at Spotswood police headquarters, 77 Summerhill Road, Spotswood. Deadline to apply is June 29.

For more information, contact Detective Sgt. Edward Schapley at 732-416-1861 or eschapley@spotswoodboro.com.

The East Brunswick Jewish Center will present “Broadway Revue” at 8:30 p.m. on March 21 in the main sanctuary, 511 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

Enjoy solos, duets and ensemble pieces from some of Broadway’s top shows, old and new.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 4.

Sponsorship is available at $36 per person and includes preferential reserved seating in the first three rows.

For tickets, visit www.ebjc.org/events or call Ellen Botwin at 732-257-7070, ext. 5.

Playhouse 22 announced its 2019-20 season lineup:

“Harvey” will be March 20 to April 5.

“Camelot” will be June 12-28.

All performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets for the main stage are $22 for adults or $20 for seniors and students.

A season subscription of three shows is $63 per person, or $57 for seniors and students. A select package of four shows is $80 per person or $72 for seniors and students. An elite package of five shows is $95 per person, or $85 for seniors and students.

Special times will be announced for “A Christmas Carol.” All tickets to “A Christmas Carol” and other special events and concerts are $15.

Playhouse 22 is located at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

For tickets, visit www.playhouse22.org.

The Friends of the Monroe Library will celebrate Women’s History Month with a Women in History presentation – Doughnuts for Doughboys: A World War I Salvation Army Lassie in Neuvilly, France at 2 p.m. on March 26 at the library, 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe.

Approximately 500 Salvation Army volunteers during World War I were young women who served with the American Army in France. Laurie Gaulke will perform the engaging historical portrayal.

For more information, visit www.monoretwplibrary.org.

The Monroe Township Public Library will celebrate National Poetry Month with a poetry contest and poetry fair.

Monroe residents are encouraged to enter the poetry contest sponsored by the Poets Corner poetry group by submitting an original poem, with a maximum of 24 lines. One entry per person. Entrant’s name, address and contact number must be clearly and legibly written or typed with the submission. The deadline for submission is March 14.

Poems must be mailed to the Monroe Township Library, c/o Poets Corner, 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.

The competition will conclude with a Poetry Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 17. The Poetry Contest winner will be notified by mail and will be invited to read his/her work at this event.

Poets Corner meets on the first Friday of every month at 11:00 am at the Monroe Township Library. Interested and aspiring poets are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

National Poetry Month, a celebration of poetry which takes place each April, was introduced in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets as a way to increase awareness and appreciation of poetry in the United States.

Guidelines for the annual NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Mental Health Poetry Contest include:

* Poem should be in keeping with the theme of how your superpowers helped you battle your challenges with mental illness

* Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

* Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

* Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

* Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email (if available), mailing address and phone number.

The contest submission deadline is March 25.

Mail typed entries to NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902. Or, email your entry with the signed media release form to poetry@naminj.org.

April is the National Poetry Month and May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Jamesburg Presbyterian Church will hold a Merit Badge Fair on March 28, open to all Boy Scouts of America scouts.

Each class has a $15 non-refundable registration fee. Separate transactions are required for registering each sibling.

Each scout will receive one free lunch; additional food and snacks available for sale.

Scouts must be prepared. Bring a signed blue card, printed merit badge workbook for each class, pen and paper. Scouts should be dressed in Class A uniform.

If prerequisites are not completed, a partial completion will be given.

For more information, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4daea62ca5ff2-merit. Do not call the church.

The music of Eric Clapton will be played by the band Slow Hands from 4-6 p.m. on March 29 at Monroe Township High School, 200 Schoolhouse Road, Monroe.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for patrons, or free for students with ID. For tickets, visit www.monroetownshipculturalarts.com, or they will be available for purchase at the box office one prior to showtime.

Presented by the Monroe Township Cultural Arts Commission.

At its 27th annual Partner in Excellence dinner, East Brunswick Education Foundation (EBEF) trustees will honor JoAnn Chmielowicz, Leslie Anderson and Jane Mueller.

In addition, the EBEF will induct Anthony Yoseloff, David Rabinowitz and Charlie Wachtel into their Alumni Hall of Fame, which will celebrate the accomplishments of East Brunswick High School alumni in the fields of academics, athletics and the arts.

Community members are invited to attend the dinner on March 31 at 6 p.m. at the Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison; the cost is $75. The foundation will accept advertisements or donations from anyone wanting to recognize the honorees.

Also associated with the dinner is a “Spectacular Limited Raffle,” where the first prize winner will receive New York Yankees Legends Seats tickets for two, and second prize is an 18-hole round of golf for a foursome at Jasna Polana, along with other prizes.

For more information, visit ebef.org.

St. Mary’s Altar Rosary Society, 30 Jackson St., South River, will hold its annual Easter Babka Sale through April 2.

Cost for each babka is $11.50 for: cheese, cinnamon crumb, prune, raisin, poppy seed or chocolate. The cost is $13 each for apricot and cheese, chocolate and cheese or raspberry and cheese.

Orders, with payment, may be left during normal business hours at the parish office, or enclosed in an envelope and dropped in the collection basket at church at all Masses. Or, you may mail your order with payment – checks should be made payable to St. Mary’s Altar Rosary Society. All orders must be received by April 2.

Babkas will be available for pickup only from 3-6 p.m. on April 7 in the Parish Center.

For more information, call Christine at 908-391-3355.

The South Brunswick Police Department is seeking new officers.

At a minimum, candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age; possess a minimum of 60 college credits from an accredited college or university; or have four years of active military service in the United States Armed Forces with an Honorable Discharge. Applicants must also be U.S. citizens and hold a current driver’s license.

The department will give a competitive exam administered by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. The deadline to apply is April 10, with the exam being given on April 22 at South Brunswick High School, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

For a list of requirements and how to apply to take the exam, visit www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-South-Brunswick-NJ-Police-Officer-Jobs/903/

For questions about the exam, email sbpdrecruit@sbpdnj.net

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Series, in collaboration with the Monroe Public Library and the Monroe Township Cultural Arts Commission, will hold a concert with Soprano Mary Bonhag and double bassist Evan Premo at 1 p.m. on April 6 at the Monroe Township Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe.

Free admission, but seating is limited.

Free tree seedlings will be available in East Brunswick during April as part of the New Jersey Forest Service’s New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on April 4, citizens will be able to pick up tree seedlings at the East Brunswick Recycling Center, 357 Dunhams Corner Road, East Brunswick.

Available on a first come, first served basis, the seedlings come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant the trees.

Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pickup in order to prevent the roots from drying out.

For a list of all distribution locations across the state, visit www.forestry.nj.gov or www.facebook.com/newjerseyforests.

For more information on East Brunswick’s program, email Jill Veit at jveit@eastbrunswick.org.

The East Brunswick Public School District offers General Education Inclusive Preschool classes, open to all three- and four-year-old children who reside in East Brunswick.

Children must be three years of age by Oct. 31 and not age eligible for kindergarten (5 years of age by Oct. 31) in order to participate in the program in September.

The classes are taught by certified teachers and supported with paraprofessional aides. This program provides an inclusive educational environment for preschool children aligned with the New Jersey Preschool Teaching and Learning Expectations. This program includes both typically developing and special needs preschool children.

This tuition-based program is five days per week, two-and-one half hours per day and follows the 10 month school calendar. Both morning and afternoon sessions are available.

Tuition is not assessed for families eligible for free and reduced lunch. Information on eligibility for free and reduced lunch and the application is available on the district website at www.ebnet.org/preschool and at each elementary school.

Transportation for this program is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Applications are available at www.ebnet.org/preschool and must be received by March 20. Send completed applications to: Assistant Superintendent of Student Activities/Services East Brunswick Public Schools, 760 Route 18, East Brunswick 08816.

A limited number of openings will be available. Requests for specific sessions will be considered based on the number of applicants. However, there are no guarantees for parental requested placements.

A lottery drawing will occur in April if the number of applicants exceeds the openings.

For more information, call 732-613-6750.

One in 8 Middlesex County residents are food insecure – meaning they don’t have reliable, affordable access to nutritious foods and necessities.

The holidays are over but the need for food donations has not ended. MCFOODS (Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services) is running low on items such as macaroni and cheese, rice, spaghetti, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned fruits and vegetables.

Consider hosting a food drive with your business, school, civic group or athletic team. MCFOODS can provide containers and transportation of items back to the warehouse. A flyer is attached that can be used or personalized to promote a collection.

Individual donations can be dropped off at the libraries in East Brunswick, Edison, Metuchen, Monroe, Piscataway, Plainsboro and Woodbridge.

MCFOODS is also in need of volunteers to help at the warehouse, offer professional expertise, assist at local events and host a food drive.

For more information, contact Jennifer Apostol, MCFOODS director, by calling 609-409-5033, emailing ja@mciauth.com or visiting www.mciauth.com.

Any Soprano, Alto, Tenor or Bass who would like to join the Monroe Township Chorus can attend rehearsals from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Monroe Township Senior Center, 12 Halsey Reed Road, Monroe. For more information, call Director Sheila Werfel at 609-619-3229. Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742. East Brunswick residents and those who work in town can rent a plot at the Community Garden, located adjacent to the Municipal Complex on Rues Lane. The garden has 10-foot by 10-foot plots available to new gardeners on a first-come, first-served basis for $45 for the first season. All gardeners are required to put in four hours of community garden service each year by working with a committee and participating in work days, or paying $40 in lieu of service. Gardeners can select from a list of committees found on the registration form. For more information, visit ebcommunitygarden.weebly.com or email ebcgarden@gmail.com.

The Middlesex County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers for the Primary Election on June 2. In addition to receiving a stipend of $200 for the day, poll workers perform a valuable civic service by helping to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote. Any county resident who is 18 years or older, registered to vote in Middlesex County and can speak English is qualified to become a poll worker. High school students (16 or 17 years old) can serve as poll workers if they are a United States citizen, a resident of Middlesex County, can speak English and have written permission from his or her parent or guardian and high school representative. While all individuals are welcome to apply, the county’s focus is recruiting poll workers to assist the county’s large demographics of voters who speak English and at least one of the following languages: Spanish, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean. No experience is needed. Before Election Day, each poll worker attends a single-session training course. Those interested in becoming poll workers are advised to apply now in order to reserve a spot. For more information and to obtain an application, call the Middlesex County Board of Elections at 732-745-3471.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo will showcase more than 200 exhibitors selling saltwater fishing products, from new boats and kayaks to an array of accessories including fishing rods, reels and lures, from noon to 8 p.m. on March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison. The annual event includes a seminar on filleting and preparing fish, a Fishing 101 Interactive Center, a 50-foot casting pond, a fishing simulator and free fishing for children 11 and younger. Tickets are $13 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and younger when accompanied by an adult. All children 11 and under will receive free admission on March 15. Rods Go Free on March 13 – anyone named Rod or any variation of the name will receive free admission with a valid form of ID. Tickets are on sale at saltwater.sportshows.com/.

Children who will be five years of age on or before Oct. 31, 2020, are eligible for the East Brunswick Public School full-day kindergarten program for the 2020-21 school year. Registration is by appointment only. Visit www.ebnet.org/register to schedule an appointment. All required forms and additional information can be found on the website. Registration takes place at the District Registration Office located in the Jon R. Kopko Administration Building, 760 Route 18, East Brunswick. Registration ends April 30.

Prudential Center, Entercom and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation have announced the Sixth Annual Mikey Strong Charity Hockey Game, presented by M&M’S, to benefit spinal cord research and quality of life initiatives at 7 p.m. on March 27 at Prudential Center in Newark.

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, hosts of Entercom station WFAN (WFAN-FM/AM) morning show “Boomer & Gio,” will host the two-period charity game and be joined by notable NHL Alumni, including Bruce Driver, Colin White, Marek Zidlicky, Randy Velischek, Jim Dowd, Tommy Albelin and Ken Daneyko.

General admission tickets are priced at $25 and are on sale at NewJerseyDevils.com/MikeyStrong.

Prudential Center doors will open at 6 p.m. First 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select New Jersey Devils game during the 2020-21 season and a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select New York Yankees game during the 2020 season.

Fans should tag #MikeyStrong, #JoinReeve, @Prucenter and @ReeveFoundation in their social media posts.

Proceeds from the game will go to the Nichols Family Trust to provide for Nichols’ medical needs, as well as the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals living with paralysis. Nichols, a Monroe resident, was 17 when on Jan. 4, 2014, he was playing for the Monroe High School hockey team when he suffered an injury that left him paralyzed from a fractured C5 vertebrae.

For more information, visit NewJerseyDevils.com/MikeyStrong.

The Antonia Maria Foundation and Day One Sober Living will hold their 2020 spring gala, Celebrate a New Day, from 7-11 p.m. on April 3 at the South Gate Manor, Freehold.

The second annual gala will launch the partnership with Day One to help revolutionize sober living care for women in New Jersey. Together, the two organizations will be opening Leo’s House, a recovery home for women following in the footsteps of Gracie’s House. Both are located in North Brunswick.

For information on tickets or sponsorship, call 732-823-8350.

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 will hold its 25th annual Cops & Rodders Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 26 in the parking lot next to DeVry University, 630 Route 1 north, North Brunswick.

To register a car or learn about sponsorships, contact Officer Joseph Grasso or Officer Shawn McCorry at carshow@nbtpba160.com.

The Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo will be held March 27-29 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison.

Reiki, crystals, psychic readings, workshops and aura photography. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on March 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 29. Free tote for the first 150 attendees at the door on March 28 and 29. For more information and tickets, visit www.heartofonenessholisticexpo.com.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County will hold its One Community Gala for 2020 at 5 p.m. on June 14 at Classical Caterers at Congregation B’Nai Tikvah, 1001 Finnegans Lane, North Brunswick.

Dinner, dancing and auction.

Honorees include community leaders David and Ellen Rabinowitz, BCB Bank and Vincent Davis, and Bill Neary.

Sponsorship opportunities and journal ads are available.

For more information, email JeanieJ@jfsmiddlesex.org or JudyC@jfsmiddlesex.org, or call 732-777-1940.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

The fourth annual Celebrate Middlesex County event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 at Roosevelt Park, Parsonage Road, Edison.

Enjoy roller skating, a fishing derby, live music, entertainment, food trucks and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/celebrate.