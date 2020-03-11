Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for March 11)

Sayreville United Methodist Church will hold a St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 6-8 p.m. on March 14 at the church, 406 Main St., Sayreville. Adults are $12; seniors/students/children ages 6-12 are $8; children under 5 receive a free meal of spaghetti and meatballs. Dinner includes corned beef or spaghetti, boiled cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rye bread or roll, beverage and dessert.

Take out available.

For tickets and information, call Winsome at 732-432-9072.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance will be held by the Old Bridge Columbian Club at 7-11 p.m. on March 14 at 61 Pine St., Old Bridge. Cost is $32 per person in advance only. Includes full corned beef and cabbage dinner with soda bread, salad, tap beer, soda, coffee, tea and desserts. Special wine price, and cash bar for drinks. Deejay music. For reservations, call 908-510-5693 or 732-707-3417.

The Sisterhood of Congregation Beth Ohr will present New Jersey author Michelle Cameron, discussing her soon-to-be released book “Beyond the Ghetto Gates,” at 1 p.m. on May 31.

The novel is set in 1796, when Napoleon marched into Italy and opened the ghetto gates, freeing the Jews who had long been trapped behind them. The novel raises issues including the conflict between assimilation and religious tradition, intermarriage, and the struggle between love and familial duty.

Advanced sale, early-bird pricing of $18 ends March 18. Post March 18, price goes to $25.

All books must be ordered by April 20.

For more information, contact Liz at 908-256-0276 or at congregationbethohr@gmail.com

Congregation Beth Ohr is located at 70 Route 516, Old Bridge.

Blackhawks Lacrosse is enrolling girls in grades 3-8 for the Spring 2020 season. This team is open to residents in Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South River, Spotswood, Milltown, Helmetta and Jamesburg and any other town with no lacrosse team of its own. The program will run from March to late May. Practices are two to three times per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) with all games on the weekends (Friday and Sunday). Players must provide their own stick, eye goggles, mouth guard and cleats. Registration fee is $250 for East Brunswick residents or $275 for non-residents. No prior lacrosse experience is necessary, but U.S. Lacrosse membership is required to play. Visit www.uslacrosse.org to join. For more information, email EBGirlsLAX@gmail.com or visit www.BlackhawksGirlsLAX.com

Old Bridge PBA Local 127 will hold a fundraiser for the Special Olympics from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on April 26 at Topgolf, 1013 Route 1, Edison.

Cost is $50 per person. Includes three hours of golfing, plus lunch.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and tricky tray auction.

Make checks payable to Old Bridge PBA 127 Civic Account and mail to 5 Bramble Lane, Matawan 0747.

Eleven area rabbis – Orthodox, Conservative and Reform – will conduct classes covering a diverse range of topics at Congregation Beth Ohr’s Torathon 5780 on March 22.

After registration at 12:30 p.m., attendees will be able to sit in on four 50-minute sessions of their choice, with refreshment breaks between sessions. The cost of admission is $5 plus canned food for the Old Bridge Food Bank. Congregation Beth Ohr is located at 70 Route 516 in Old Bridge. For more information, call Phyllis Greenberg at 732-257-1523 or Linda Benish at 609-426-8727.

The Battle of Route 516, Blue vs. Purple, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 at Lombardi Field, 3439 Route 516, Old Bridge. Old Bridge PBA members will battle Old Bridge school district employees in a softball game to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event in Old Bridge. For more information, visit the police department’s Facebook page.

The YMCA will hold swim team tryouts on March 26 at the Old Bridge Family YMCA, 1 Mannino Park Dr., Old Bridge.

Registration is from 5-6 p.m. Warm up is at 6 p.m. Tryouts begin at 6:30 p.m. Tryouts are for any competitive swimmer interested in a spot on the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County swim team for either the Red Bank, Camp Zehnder/Wall, Freehold or Old Bridge practice locations. A registration fee of $10 will be collected the day of tryouts. Registration forms and membership waivers should be brought as well; forms are found at www.ygreatermounmouthswimteam.com. For more information, email jtruscio@ymcanj.com.

OLV Knights of Columbus Columbiette’s Lenten Fish Fry will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on March 13, 20 and 27; and April 3 and 10, in the Victorian Hall, 775 Washington Road, Parlin section of Sayreville. Options include baked or fried flounder, shrimp combo , salad bar, children’s dinners, desserts, coffee and t ea. Take out available by calling 732-257-2061

The First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville will hold a Fish and Chicken Fry on March 13. Take out will begin at 5 p.m. and dining room seating will be from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Chicken is available by advance order only. Tickets are $15 in advance; limited tickets available at the door. For tickets, call 732-257-6353 or email churchoffice172@optimum.net.

The Women of Trinity will serve their famous Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on March 14 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 367 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, homemade Irish soda bread, hot and cold beverages and desserts.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $8 for children 6-12; children 5 and under eat free.

Takeout available.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

For more information, call the church office at 732-257-6636.

The South Amboy Elks lodge will hold Fish on Fridays dinners during Lent at the lodge, 601 Washington Ave., South Amboy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 6-8 p.m. All menu items are made to order, broiled or fried. Steamed clams, fish sandwich, fish platter, shrimp platter, scallop platter or combination platter available. All platters served with French fries, coleslaw, soup or salad, dessert, coffee and tea. Chicken fingers and fries available for children. Take out is available. For more information, call 732-727-7170.

SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church will hold its annual Easter Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 in the church hall, 9 Jeffrie Ave., South River.

The bazaar will feature ethnic Lenten foods such as pierogies, stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes, babka and baked goods. Ethnic items will be available for purchase. There will also be a gift basket raffle.

For more information, call Deb or Pete at 732-735-6540.

A Creative Arts Contest will be held by the Sayreville Shade Tree Commission from 6-8 p.m. on March 27 at the Sayreville Senior Center, 423 Main St., Sayreville.

Students should express what a tree means and represents to them. Whether a favorite tree, a memory involving a tree, the beauty of a tree, whatever the passion, show it through art. Categories are elementary school, middle school, high school, special needs, three dimensional and group project (four or more students). Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in all categories. One winner will be selected for the group project. Enter by March 20. For more information, call 732-814-9964, email heather.sayrevilleshadetree@gmail.com or visit @sayrevilleshadetree on Facebook.

The Sayreville War Memorial High School 2020 Hall of Fame Annual Awards Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on April 25 at the VFW Hall on Jernee Mill Road. The honorees are: Chris Beagan, Class of 1990, three-time state championship coach, GMC Coach of the Year

Steven Casano, Class of 1985, founding executive director of NeuroSearch; Sayreville Little League coach, sponsorship coordinator and board member

William D’Amico, Class of 1973, distinguished military career; three special operations commanding officer tours of duty; post-military career in corporate medical device, consumer goods and industrial manufacturing industries

The late Matthew Lynch, Class of 1985, president of Friends Of Children’s Hospital in Warsaw, Poland; honored by U.S. ambassador to Poland for 20 years of service

Farrah Reilly, Class of 1994, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author under the pen name Emma Chase; books translated into more than 20 languagesTickets are $50 for adults or $30 for children, with a choice of meals. For more information, call Elaine Kubacz at 732-727-0192.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

IRS-certified volunteers with AARP will offer free tax preparation services from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, through April 9, at the Old Bridge Library, 1 Old Bridge Plaza, corner of Route 516 and Cottrell Road, Old Bridge. The service is available to low- and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages, with special attention given to seniors 60 and older.It is not necessary to be a member of AARP to use the service. Appointments are required by calling or texting 732-705-7463, or emailing taxaideoblib@gmail.com. When making an appointment, taxpayers must provide their name, phone number and preferred appointment date and time. Tax-Aide will then return the call with a confirmation or alternative time slot. More information, including necessary paperwork and documents needed for the appointments, can be found at www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

Music at Saint Mary’s presents an encore performance with Irish folk singer Sara McCabe and harpist Merynda Adams for a special Saint Patrick’s Day concert event at 7 p.m. on March 14 at Saint Mary Church, 256 Augusta St., South Amboy.

Suggested donation is $15. A wine and cheese reception will follow the recital.

For more information, call 732-857-0202.

Caribbean Night will feature live performances by the Oasis Steel Orchestra and Christine & Friends, with DJ Abstract, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on March 21 at Memorial Hall, 257 4th St., South Amboy.

Parking is at 220 Main St.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for children.

BYO beer and wine only.

Call or text 732-309-8161 or 732-598-0134.

Hosted by Christ Church Woman with Purpose.

Playhouse 22 will hold open auditions for “Camelot,” a musical by Lerner and Loewe, at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 and 31 at the theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Callbacks will be by invitation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 4.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Sides will be provided at auditions.

Be prepared to list any dance experience. Everyone auditioning will be taught a short movement combination. No specific shoes/attire required.

Video auditions will not be accepted. Bring your theater resume.

Rehearsals are expected to begin on or about April 6 and will be held depending on cast availability.

​Performance dates are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, June 12–28. Tech Week will begin on June 6 and all cast members are expected to attend these rehearsals.

For character descriptions, visit www.playhouse22.org.

The South Brunswick Police Department is seeking new officers. At a minimum, candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age; possess a minimum of 60 college credits from an accredited college or university; or have four years of active military service in the United States Armed Forces with an Honorable Discharge. Applicants must also be U.S. citizens and hold a current driver’s license. The department will give a competitive exam administered by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. The deadline to apply is April 10, with the exam being given on April 22 at South Brunswick High School, 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. For a list of requirements and how to apply to take the exam, visit www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-South-Brunswick-NJ-Police-Officer-Jobs/903/ For questions about the exam, email sbpdrecruit@sbpdnj.net

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 will hold its 25th annual Cops & Rodders Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 26 in the parking lot next to DeVry University, 630 Route 1 north, North Brunswick. To register a car or learn about sponsorships, contact Officer Joseph Grasso or Officer Shawn McCorry at carshow@nbtpba160.com.

POAC Autism Services and the Sayreville School District will hold their annual walk-a-thon and resource fair at 11 a.m. on May 30 at Sayreville War Memorial High School, 820 Washington Road, Sayreville. Walk For A Difference will include free rides, entertainment and activities for the whole family. Start a walk team by visiting www.poacwalk.org/sayreville. All funds raised from the event will stay in New Jersey to provide free autism education for parents and teachers, free recreational events for children and adults with autism, and free training for law enforcement and other first responders throughout the state. For more information, call 732-785-1099.

Camp Invention, a nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, will visit Carl Sandburg Middle School, 3439 Route 516, Old Bridge, the week of June 22-26. A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship. At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot. For more information, visit invent.org/camp.

The Middlesex County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers for the Primary Election on June 2. In addition to receiving a stipend of $200 for the day, poll workers perform a valuable civic service by helping to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote.

Any county resident who is 18 years or older, registered to vote in Middlesex County and can speak English is qualified to become a poll worker. High school students (16 or 17 years old) can serve as poll workers if they are a United States citizen, a resident of Middlesex County, can speak English and have written permission from his or her parent or guardian and high school representative.

While all individuals are welcome to apply, the county’s focus is recruiting poll workers to assist the county’s large demographics of voters who speak English and at least one of the following languages: Spanish, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean.

No experience is needed. Before Election Day, each poll worker attends a single-session training course.

Those interested in becoming poll workers are advised to apply now in order to reserve a spot. For more information and to obtain an application, call the Middlesex County Board of Elections at 732-745-3471.

Club 60 and St. Clement’s Church Seniors will take a motor coach trip to Chicago for a total of 7 days/6 nights from April 19-25.

Daily activities include sightseeing tours, a boat ride, a museum visit and gambling.

The cost of $843 per person, double occupancy, includes six breakfasts, four full course dinners, and all taxes and gratuities.

Call Rose at 732-616-8250 for details and to reserve a seat.

Sacred Heart Church will hold its third annual tricky tray on April 24 at Sacred Heart Memorial Hall, 531 Washington Ave., South Amboy, across the street from the church.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The first ticket will be drawn at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $20 per person, which includes admission, coffee, tea, dessert and six small prize tickets with additional prize tickets being sold separately at event. Cash only.

Or, purchase a pre-sale bundle package at $55 which includes admission, one sheet of small, medium and large prize tickets, and one grand prize ticket.

BYO food and refreshments.

Must be 18 years or older to attend.

Reservations are mandatory. To reserve a seat, call the parish office at 732-721-0040 or email sheart224@aol.com. Order forms are also available at the parish office.

Applications are being accepted for the Middlesex County Youth Conservation Corps for Spring 2020.

Work will take place at several parcels in Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick and Monroe, as well as other county open spaces as needed. Activities include trail building, litter clean-up, invasive species removal and wildlife habitat improvements.

Workers will earn $11.50 per hour. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 18 to June 6.

Applicants must be a least 16 years of age on start date; strong, enthusiastic, self-motivated, willing to work and learn as a part of a team; willing to get dirty and work outdoors in various weather conditions; able to walk several miles and stand for extended periods of time; able to kneel and lift materials greater than 25 pounds; able to use a variety of hand tools; and be able to read, understand and follow written instructions and maps.

Application deadline is Feb. 28. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to: Griffith Boyd, Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation, P.O. Box 661, New Brunswick 08903.

For more information, contact Boyd at 732-745-3064 or griffith.boyd@co.middlesex.nj.us.

One in 8 Middlesex County residents are food insecure – meaning they don’t have reliable, affordable access to nutritious foods and necessities.

The holidays are over but the need for food donations has not ended. MCFOODS (Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services) is running low on items such as macaroni and cheese, rice, spaghetti, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned fruits and vegetables.

Consider hosting a food drive with your business, school, civic group or athletic team. MCFOODS can provide containers and transportation of items back to the warehouse. A flyer is attached that can be used or personalized to promote a collection.

Individual donations can be dropped off at the libraries in East Brunswick, Edison, Metuchen, Monroe, Piscataway, Plainsboro and Woodbridge.

MCFOODS is also in need of volunteers to help at the warehouse, offer professional expertise, assist at local events and host a food drive.

For more information, contact Jennifer Apostol, MCFOODS director, by calling 609-409-5033, emailing ja@mciauth.com or visiting www.mciauth.com

Old Bridge High School is seeking active duty or reservist military personnel who are alumni for the Military Wall of Honor expected to be established this year.

The wall is meant to commemorate graduates who have given their lives to honor their country and shine a light on the importance of veterans within the Old Bridge community.

Residents are urged to assist with the project by spreading the word of the proposed military wall. The high school is looking for graduates from 1995 through the present.

To submit information, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSev1sK7AIQ6KvNb2iqUz6l7UgFmPBJXBpMbkAR2IuRwkUeVQQ/viewform or contact Guy Lassen at glassen@obps.org.

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its 16th annual gala, Gala de Espana, from 4-8:30 p.m. on March 15 at Ria Mar, 25 Whitehead St., South River.

Honorees include Lisa Botalico, assistant director and principal dancer; Gisele Assi, Flamenco singer and principal dancer; Krystina Moreno, principal dancer; Teresa Rodriguez, Flamenco soloist; and Catarina Carrasco, featured dancer.

There will be an all-Spanish banquet with sangria and desserts. Dance to the music of Donny Pesce. Wear a Flamenco costume or Spanish-themed dress for a best outfit prize.

Tickets are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10.

To order online, visit www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 732-598-3979.

The First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville is seeking vendors for its annual flea market, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 6 at the church, 172 Main St., Sayreville.

Spaces are available for $15 for one space or $25 for two. There are a limited number of tables to rent for an additional $5. No food vendors.

For more information, leave a message on the church answering machine at 732-257-6353 or email churchoffice172@optimum.net.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar launched its fourth annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest, which will recognize top teachers nominated by their students.

The contest is offered at Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey owned and operated by local franchisee Doherty Enterprises: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union and Wall.

Applebee’s will award four winners from separate regions with a $500 sponsorship check to use toward their classroom for the 2020-21 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class.

To nominate a teacher, students must submit an essay in-person at their local Applebee’s explaining why their teacher deserves to be Teacher of the Year. Students who enter will receive a free ice cream certificate (one per entrant).

Contest submissions will be accepted through March 1. Winners will be announced on April 6.

For more information about, visit www.dohertyinc.com/community-connection.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 8-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in the spring.

The Sheriff’s Civilian Academy is designed to educate Middlesex County residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. on April 14. Classes will continue weekly on Tuesdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for June 2.

Each session will highlight functions of Sheriff’s Office including: Defensive Tactics, K-9, Transportation, SWAT, Courts, Civil Process and Foreclosures among others. Participants also will tour the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Main Courthouse located in New Brunswick.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 28. Applicants must be at least at 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information, contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or frank.sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

For more information on the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, call 732-745-3382.

Guidelines for the annual NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Mental Health Poetry Contest include:

* Poem should be in keeping with the theme of how your superpowers helped you battle your challenges with mental illness

* Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

* Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

* Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

* Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email (if available), mailing address and phone number.

The contest submission deadline is March 25.

Mail typed entries to NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902. Or, email your entry with the signed media release form to poetry@naminj.org.

April is the National Poetry Month and May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Woodbridge Township Psychic Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7 at the Evergreen Senior Center, 400 Inman Ave., Colonia section of Woodbridge.

Readers scheduled to appear include Jane Doherty, Judy Kay, Jennifer Wood, Scotty The NJ Medium, Constance Elek, Intuitive April the Psychic Housewife of New Jersey, Dawn Strouse, Bonnie Edwards, Michele Germann Rothermel and Christine Barath. Palm readings by Shannon, Marie Gilbert and Jean Lee Brown Ramalho.

Admission is $5. Lectures are free.

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo will showcase more than 200 exhibitors selling saltwater fishing products, from new boats and kayaks to an array of accessories including fishing rods, reels and lures, from noon to 8 p.m. on March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison.

The annual event includes a seminar on filleting and preparing fish, a Fishing 101 Interactive Center, a 50-foot casting pond, a fishing simulator and free fishing for children 11 and younger.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and younger when accompanied by an adult. All children 11 and under will receive free admission on March 15. Rods Go Free on March 13 – anyone named Rod or any variation of the name will receive free admission with a valid form of ID.

Tickets are on sale at saltwater.sportshows.com/.

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 25th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights NJ Human Services’ mission to support families.

The contest, run by Human Services’ Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged students. This year, the contest will accept entries in the hand-painted/hand-drawn and written word categories.



This year’s challenge to teens is to illustrate through art, including the written word, a valuable life lesson or moment that you will never forget. Teens are invited to show when parents and other loved ones provided valuable life lessons and teaching moments.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 11. Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories, with each receiving a prize package at an awards ceremony in May.

Winning entries will be included in the 2021 Office of Child Support Calendar and be placed on display in the New Jersey State House in Trenton shortly after the awards event. A number of honorable mention entries will be selected for possible inclusion in the State House exhibit and possibly the calendar.

The 2020 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Entries can be submitted via the students’ art or English/language arts teachers, if their school is registered. Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 973-799-0200 or info@winningstrat.com. Teens whose schools are not registered can submit entries directly.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org. For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

The Old Bridge High School community is seeking Wall of Fame nominations to recognize and honor outstanding graduates of all high schools in Old Bridge. Online nomination forms must be completed by March 31. To be eligible for consideration for the Wall of Fame, candidates must have graduated from one of Old Bridge’s high schools: Madison Township, Madison Central, Cedar Ridge, Old Bridge Adult High School, or Old Bridge High School; achieved notable employment/career achievements within their chosen fields; exhibited civic and/or community accomplishments through service, volunteer work, philanthropic endeavors, or have received notable local, state, or national honors; and graduated a minimum of five years prior to nomination. Nomination forms may be completed online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLjN-s0VtXNs1KgrwyjLpFhiCYsTOBF3-uk8TMZTh6fcqNkQ/viewform?c=0&w=1 For more information, contact Old Bridge High School Vice Principal Sally Fazio at 732-290-3900 ext. 3902 or email sfazio@obps.org.

St. Thomas the Apostle Rosary Society will celebrate Mass, followed by Mary’s Way of the Cross, in commemoration of Jesus making his way to Calvary, at 7 p.m. on April 3 at the church, 1 St. Thomas Plaza, Old Bridge.

There will be a rendition of the Stations of the Cross through Mary’s eyes.

To RSVP, call Charlotte Guarino at 732-257-0721.

Prudential Center, Entercom and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation have announced the Sixth Annual Mikey Strong Charity Hockey Game, presented by M&M’S, to benefit spinal cord research and quality of life initiatives at 7 p.m. on March 27 at Prudential Center in Newark. Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, hosts of Entercom station WFAN (WFAN-FM/AM) morning show “Boomer & Gio,” will host the two-period charity game and be joined by notable NHL Alumni, including Bruce Driver, Colin White, Marek Zidlicky, Randy Velischek, Jim Dowd, Tommy Albelin and Ken Daneyko. General admission tickets are priced at $25 and are on sale at NewJerseyDevils.com/MikeyStrong. Prudential Center doors will open at 6 p.m. First 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select New Jersey Devils game during the 2020-21 season and a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select New York Yankees game during the 2020 season. Fans should tag #MikeyStrong, #JoinReeve, @Prucenter and @ReeveFoundation in their social media posts. Proceeds from the game will go to the Nichols Family Trust to provide for Nichols’ medical needs, as well as the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals living with paralysis. Nichols, a Monroe resident, was 17 when on Jan. 4, 2014, he was playing for the Monroe High School hockey team when he suffered an injury that left him paralyzed from a fractured C5 vertebrae. For more information, visit NewJerseyDevils.com/MikeyStrong.

Registration is open for the 44th annual Rutgers Home Gardeners School, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21 at the Rutgers University Cook/Douglass campus in New Brunswick.

The Home Gardeners School is 40 individual workshop sessions that cover an array of horticulture topics. This format allows attendees to select the workshops that are most relevant to their gardening interests and create their own personalized schedule for a day of learning. Expert speakers from commercial horticulture and landscape design firms, as well as faculty and staff from Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE), will cover topics including landscape design, common problems and solutions, annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, beekeeping, hardscaping, best management practices and deer control methods.

The registration fee is $95, but early registration is $80 is being offered through Feb. 29. An additional discounted fee of $70 is available for Master Gardeners (certificate required) through Feb. 29.

Participants can purchase a $14 box lunch when registering or bring their own bag lunch.

Attendees are asked to bring food donations for Rutgers Against Hunger (RAH) or pet items for Scarlet Paws Rescue.

For more information or to register, visit www.cpe.rutgers.edu/hgs or call the Rutgers Office of Continuing Professional Education at 848-932-9271.

The Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo will be held March 27-29 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison.

Reiki, crystals, psychic readings, workshops and aura photography.

Hours are 5-9 p.m. on March 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 29.

Free tote for the first 150 attendees at the door on March 28 and 29.

For more information and tickets, visit www.heartofonenessholisticexpo.com.

The 74th annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic will be held on May 14 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe, by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tee off is 9 a.m.

Sign up at mcrcc.org.

The Antonia Maria Foundation and Day One Sober Living will hold their 2020 spring gala, Celebrate a New Day, from 7-11 p.m. on April 3 at the South Gate Manor, Freehold.

The second annual gala will launch the partnership with Day One to help revolutionize sober living care for women in New Jersey. Together, the two organizations will be opening Leo’s House, a recovery home for women following in the footsteps of Gracie’s House. Both are located in North Brunswick.

For information on tickets or sponsorship, call 732-823-8350.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County will hold its One Community Gala for 2020 at 5 p.m. on June 14 at Classical Caterers at Congregation B’Nai Tikvah, 1001 Finnegans Lane, North Brunswick. Dinner, dancing and auction. Honorees include community leaders David and Ellen Rabinowitz, BCB Bank and Vincent Davis, and Bill Neary. Sponsorship opportunities and journal ads are available. For more information, email JeanieJ@jfsmiddlesex.org or JudyC@jfsmiddlesex.org, or call 732-777-1940.

The fourth annual Celebrate Middlesex County event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 at Roosevelt Park, Parsonage Road, Edison.

Enjoy roller skating, a fishing derby, live music, entertainment, food trucks and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/celebrate.