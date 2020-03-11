Cranbury school administrators prepare for possible order from state to close

Cranbury School administrators are developing plans for remote class instruction in case of a potential school closing due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The school will be closed on March 13 to provide teachers with training in preparation for a possible order from the New Jersey Department of Health to close.

“This is a measure that will allow staff members to plan instruction accordingly and should not be taken as a sign we believe there is a problem. We believe in comprehensive planning; this training will allow us to meet and exceed our expectations regarding the unprecedented health challenge,” said Susan Genco, superintendent of the Cranbury School District.

She said school will resume on March 16.

“Please be assured we understand COVID-19 offers a challenge to parents and we are focused on making the entire process as seamless as possible should we get directed to close by the state Department of Health,” Genco said.

The final day of school is still scheduled for June 18, according to district administrators.

The administrators’ decisions came on the heel of Gov. Phil Murphy declaring a state of emergency and a public health emergency on March 9.

The governor’s declaration of a state of emergency allowed state agencies and departments to use state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.

“New Jersey is committed to deploying every available resource, across all levels of government, to help respond to the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents informed,” Murphy said.

“My administration will continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure that local health agencies on the front lines of the state’s response are equipped with the resources needed to further prepare our health care system for a broader spread of COVID-19,” he added.

On March 10, state officials announced the first state death related to novel coronavirus.