East Brunswick, Edison residents first in Middlesex County to test positive for coronavirus

Late in the afternoon of March 11, state officials confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Middlesex County.

One of the cases is an East Brunswick resident who has been hospitalized for several days, according to information provided by the East Brunswick Police Department. The patient is a 58-year-old female, according to Janelle Fleming of the New Jersey Department of Health. Fleming could not release other details.

A 74-year-old male from Edison also tested positive, Fleming said. No other details could be provided at this time.

“Middlesex County was made aware that COVID-19 is now present in two of our communities. The county has been preparing for the eventuality of the disease being present in our municipalities for some time, working in conjunction with the CDC, New Jersey Department of Health, and local municipalities, and will continue that work. We hope no new cases emerge. We are continuing to urge our residents and our employees to practice good-hygiene to prevent or slow the spread of the disease,” said Kimberly Burnett, Middlesex County spokesman.

The public should exercise all safety guidelines as recommended by the New Jersey Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Details will be updated as they are provided.

For more information, visit www.eastbrunswick.org/550/Coronavirus-COVID-19.