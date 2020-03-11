Freehold Borough St. Patrick

• Freehold Borough’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on March 15. Marchers will assemble at McLean Street at noon and the parade on Main Street will begin at 1 p.m. John and Dawn Reinhardt will be the grand marshals. Former mayor Nolan Higgins will be the honorary guest grand marshal. The parade will end at about 2:30 p.m. There will be an after-party at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., featuring the Eddie Testa Band. There will also be a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus featuring a DJ and a pipe and drum band. That fundraiser will be held at the Columbian Club, 70 E. Main St.