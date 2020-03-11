Hopewell Valley’s ArtConnect Forum placed on hold for now

1 / 3 Artist Jane Zamost, Gotta Have Heart II art piece spotlighted by Hopewell Valley Arts Council.PHOTO COURTESY OF HOPEWELL VALLEY ARTS COUNCIL 2 / 3 Artist Colleen Miller, Hearts4You, mixed media that is featured by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council.PHOTO COURTESY OF HOPEWELL VALLEY ARTS COUNCIL 3 / 3 Hopewell Valley ArtConnect Forum is postponed in Pennington. ❮ ❯

People’s ability to heal through the arts will be explored by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council in its fourth ArtConnect Forum.

But this experience of the arts has been put on hold for now.

According to Arts Council officials, the event in Pennington has been postponed due to the Pennington School canceling all external events.

Officials added that a later date has not been established, but that the forum would still be occurring in 2020.

The 2020 forum called “The Power of Art to Heal” was scheduled to take place at the Pennington School in Pennington on March 26.

According to Arts Council officials, the forum will feature guest speakers Diane Grillo, vice president of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Jane Zamost, artist and healing art instructor.

They will also be joined by RWJ registered nurse Patricia McDougall and artist Agata May’kowska.

“I think all of us at some point are faced with health issues, whether it is physical or mental. We hope people will be encouraged to look at some alternate healing possibilities, that explores broader creativity,” said Carol Lipson, HV Arts Council executive director. “It does not have to be just painting, it can be any creative endeavor. There is evidence that some of these practices can help people heal.”

Officials explained that the forum is the first in a two-part series on the topic of ‘healing through the arts.’

“I think people rely on doctors a lot. What we are trying to say is that doctors with some of these additional art practices, can truly be powerful to individual’s healing process,” Lipson said. “Rather than relying on just traditional medicine.”

Grillo’s presentation will discuss the movement toward programs that heal the whole person by addressing the range of physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual, and environmental influences.

According to officials, Zamost is going to present about the significance of creative play in leading a productive and happy life. She will share examples of her involvement with the healing arts.

“This event is not just meant for artists, but for anyone that appreciates the artistic process,” Lipson said.

For more information about the event and event updates, visit www.hvartscouncil.org.