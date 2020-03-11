Mercer Green Fest postponed; tentative new date is May 30

The 14th annual Mercer Green Fest, set for March 14 at Rider University’s Student Recreation Center in Lawrence Township, has been postponed.

The event has tentatively been rescheduled for May 30, according to Pam Mount, one of the event organizers.

It has been postponed because of concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The Mercer Green Fest is sponsored by the Mercer County Sustainability Coalition. The “Green Teams” from Ewing, Hopewell, Lawrence and West Windsor townships took the lead to organize this year’s event.

About 60 eco-friendly businesses and organizations were expected to be on hand to offer information and incentives to help Mercer County residents “go green” and “save green” – from solar panel companies to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The Mercer Green Fest got its start as a local event in Lawrence Township that was organized by Sustainable Lawrence. It was formerly known as the Living Local Expo, and was held in several different venues before becoming settled at Rider University.