Audit shows no issues with Millstone school district financial records

MILLSTONE – No recommendations for corrective action were made following the 2018-19 audit of the Millstone Township K-8 School District.

Members of the school district’s Board of Education accepted the comprehensive annual financial report (audit) for the 2018-19 school year at a recent meeting. The fiscal year covered by the audit ended June 30, 2019.

In accordance with state law, the governing body of every municipality and school district must have an annual audit of its books, accounts and financial transactions. The school district’s audit was conducted by the firm of Holman Frenia Allison, P.C.

After Certified Public Accountant Matt Holman presented his report of the audit, board members approved a motion to accept the document.

Superintendent of Schools Christopher Huss complimented the district’s business office staff for what he described as a perfect audit.

By accepting the audit, the board members acknowledged there were no auditor’s recommendations for the 2018-19 school year.

The board also certified to the state Local Finance Board that all members of the board reviewed, as a minimum, the sections of the audit entitled General Comments and Recommendations.

Because no recommendations were made in the audit, no corrective action plan for 2018 or 2019 was required or necessary.