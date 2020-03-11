Monmouth historical commission awards preservation grants

The Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded preservation matching grant awards totaling $57,815 for 12 restoration projects at the annual Preservation Grants Awards ceremony held Feb. 24.

“It was my privilege to present grants to (representatives of) 29 commendable organizations who have dedicated their time to preserve historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the historical commission. “Preserving our historical structures helps protect Monmouth County’s beautiful history and will help educate our youth.”

The commission is dedicated to remembering the past and preserving history for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s past, according to a press release.

The projects eligible for funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures, which are owned by nonprofit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public. The program covers structural work for projects commonly known as “bricks and mortar” endeavors, according to the press release.

“Since 1990, the historical commission continues to provide support for preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, executive director of the commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2020 Preservation Grant recipients include:

• Allentown Historical Preservation Commission – Borough Annex roof replacement and trim repair;

• Freehold Township Historic Preservation Commission – Oakley Farmhouse exterior painting and repair;

• Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – Craig House dutch doors replacement;

• Howell Heritage and Historical Society – MacKenzie House basement support and plaster repair;

• Millstone Township – Clarksburg Cultural Center front door restoration.

In addition, the Monmouth County Historical Commission issued history regrants to 17 applicants totaling $19,185 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program.

This Partnership Program supports existing local history organizations by providing grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other nonprofit entities, such as municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations, according to the press release.

Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of State.

The 2020 History Regrant recipients include:

• Allentown Historic Preservation Commission – SP for historical marker at Union African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery;

• Colts Neck Historical Preservation Commission – SP for historic sites brochure;

• Battleground Historical Society – GOS for insurance and utility costs;

• Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS for executive director’s salary;

• Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS for liability insurance and outdoor maintenance costs;

• Friends of Millstone Township Historic Properties – GOS for utilities, including phone and internet service.

“The Board of Freeholders and I would like to thank the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these regrants through the County History Partnership Program,” Burry said.

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was created by the freeholders for the preservation and conservation of local history. Established in August 1988, its primary program is the historic preservation grants, an undertaking that recognizes the acute need for funds to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy, according to the press release.